Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Launched With Wear OS 2: Check Specifications, New Features, Price

Fossil launched the next generation of smartwatches called Fossil Gen 6 on August 30, 2021. The smart wearables revealed by the company come with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset. Another major addition to the health monitoring ability of the watch is a SpO2 monitor, which helps track the blood oxygen level. However, the company says that Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches will not ship with the new Wear OS. Keep reading to know more about the new Fossil smartwatch.

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch features

The Fossil Gen 6 comes with the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ with 30 per cent improved performance and consumes 25 per cent less power over the previous iteration. The last version, Fossil Gen 5, shipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100. Along with the new processor, the smartwatch comes with improved battery life, with an extended battery saver mode that delivers over 24 hours of battery life. Health tracking sensors and features on the device include a heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracker and sleep tracker.

To interact with the device, users get a 1.28" AMOLED display with a crisp 416x416 resolution, along with an always-on feature. Additionally, the watches will come in two sizes, 42mm and 44mm. Like the other premium watches by Fossil, the Gen 6 smartwatch also comes with three buttons on the right edge of the dial. These buttons can be used to navigate across several menus across the watch's interface. The button located at the centre acts as a rotating crown, like the one on the Apple Watch.

The Fossil Gen 6 comes with Wear OS 2 and supports third-party applications from the Google Play Store. Apart from the Snapdragon chip, the device has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The wearable connects with a smartphone via Bluetooth 5 LE, has an independent GPS unit, support Wi-Fi and NFC SE. However, the smartwatch would not come with Google Wear OS 3, and the company has promised a Wear OS 3 update in 2022.

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch price

The Fossil Gen 6 would be available in multiple colours including Smoke Stainless Steel, Brown Leather, Green Camo Grosgrain and Gold/Purple options. According to GSMarena, the stainless steel version of the smartwatch will be priced at $319. The rest of the new Fossil smartwatch lineup will be priced at $299. It will be interesting to see how the smartwatch performs in the global market, especially after the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4, which offers a refined and redesigned UI experience, developed by Samsung and Google.

