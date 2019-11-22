This 4K Mirrorless Digital Camera By Fujifilm Should Be Perfect For YouTubers

Fujifilm has announced the all-new Fujifilm X-A7 mirrorless digital camera. The new addition to the X Series range claims to be just perfect for vloggers (a person who regularly uploads short videos on their YouTube channel or social media websites).

Fujifilm X-A7 flaunts a compact design weighs 320g. The camera has a 24.24MP APS-C sensor to offer, in addition to phase detection pixels that are supposed to enhance autofocus speed and accuracy, further enabling motion-detection autofocus and face or eye recognition.

Fujifilm X-A7 could be a vloggers' delight

This new camera also supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per seconds (fps). The camera supports a wide range of modes suitable for casual photography to travel photography and more. Furthermore, it features a 3.5-inch LCD monitor with a maximum luminous intensity of approx. 1,000 candelas.

Fujifilm X-A7 also happens to be probably the first X Series model to have a 'vari-angle' monitor, allowing users to adjust it at any angle. What's more, it can also be used as a camera to capture self-portraits, courtesy of its Portrait Enhancer Mode.

"India is an evolving market and so are the demands and expectations of our customers," The latest model is a perfect companion for travel photographers as well as Vloggers to refine their photography experience and is yet another landmark product in Fujifilm’s mirrorless range,” said Haruto Iwata, Managing Director of Fujifilm India.

"The newly launched X-A7 offers latest technology & features, making it an ideal choice for vloggers who are looking for compact yet an advanced photography & videography device. With the launch of this camera, we want users to expand their existing capabilities to gain an enhanced creative edge,” said Arun Babu, General Manager Electronic Imaging and Optical Device, Fujifilm India.

Available in five colour variants like Silver, Camel, Dark Silver, Mint Green and Navy Blue., Fujifilm X-A7 will be available with an XC 15-45mm lens kit at an MRP of Rs 59,999.

