Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event Has Almost Arrived; Know All About It Here

Samsung is back again with a new promotional event. There is, however, something unusual about this event. The new event is called the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event, although there have been no announcements about what Samsung plans to release during this event, the Word ‘Awesome’ gives the people a big clue. There have also been many leaks for this event, so it’s safe to assume that Samsung is planning to release their Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones.

What’s unusual about this event is that Samsung never hosts events for their mid-range smartphones, but they plan to do so for these new Awesome series smartphones. Samsung is giving the A-series phones a lot of attention is providing some top-notch technology for the buyers in reasonable packages. Many people have been asking about the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event Schedule.

Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event Schedule

Samsung has been pretty coy with the information related to this event. The Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event Schedule hasn’t been released by them. It is assumed that the promotional event will be releasing the mid-range series smartphones, Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72. Rumours also suggest that Samsung could release their new smartwatch too. People will have to just wait and watch the event to learn what Samsung actually plans to release.

Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event Important Dates

As far as the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event Important Dates go, there is only one date that Samsung is hosting this event and that is the 17th of March and it will be hosted virtually. People can start watching this event on this date from 7:30 PM IST.

How to attend the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event?

Many people have been wondering how to attend the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. This latest event will be hosted virtually. People can stream this event on their devices on the 17th of March at 7:30 PM IST through the Samsung Newsroom website or the Samsung Youtube Channel. The link for the Samsung Youtube Channel has been embedded below:

What to expect from the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event?

As far as the name ‘Awesome’ suggests, it's safe the assume that the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are going to be launched during this event. Samsung has been pretty serious this time around while developing these mid-range smartphones. Rumours suggest that these smartphones will have 5G capabilities and a display with a higher refresh rate. Nothing has been confirmed yet, people will just have to wait and watch to see what’s Samsung got in store for them.