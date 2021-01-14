Galaxy Buds Vs Airpods Pro: Which Ones Are Better In Terms Of Specs And Pricing?

Apple’s wireless earbud AirPods Pro is one of the latest offerings from the company. The company claims that this new product comes with better audio and advanced ergonomics settings besides exciting features like active noise-canceling.

On the other hand, Samsung, the Korean tech giant, also released its Galaxy buds. The Galaxy bud is one of Samsung's prime attractions, which the company claims has a powerful battery life and offers a great audio experience.

If you wonder which one is better in Galaxy buds vs. AirPods pro, you can find out by checking the full list of features of these two models.

Galaxy buds vs AirPods pro

Galaxy Buds Features

Here are detailed specifications of Galaxy buds-

● Size: Earbud: 17.5 (W) x 19.2 (D) x 22.3 (H) mm

● Case Size: 38.8 (W) x 70 (D) x 26.5 (H) mm

● Weight of Earbud: 5.6g per earbud

● Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

● Sensor: Accelerometer, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Ear on/off detection

● Battery life: 58mAh per Charging case: 252mAh

● USB connection: Type-C

● Speaker: 5.8pi Dynamic Driver

● Compatibility: Compatible with devices supporting OS Android 5.0 or later with a RAM of size 1.5GB or above

● Audio Codec: SBC, AAC

● Available color: Black, white

● First wireless earbuds with both-way speakers which offer a great music experience

● The adaptive 3-mic system offers clear calls

● Improved battery life while single charge offers a battery life of 11 hours buds and 7 hours case

● It comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Price

The official price of Galaxy Buds starts from $169.99.

Airpods pro Features

Below are the features of AirPods Pro-

● Headphone size: 0.9 inchx0.9 inchx1.2 inch

● Weight: 0.19 Oz

● Sound output style: Stereo

● Active noise canceling: Available

● Audio Controls: answer/end, audio transparency, next/previous track, play/pause

● Controls: Answer/end, play/pause, next/previous track, audio transparency, ANC on/off

● Active noise cancellation for immersive sound and premium listening experience

● Transparency mode that allows you to hear and connect with the world around you without taking off your AirPods

● Three different sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customized fit

● Sweat and water-resistant

● Adaptive EQ automatically customized the music tunes according to the shape of your ear.

● It is easily connected with all of your Apple devices.

● Users can get quick access to Siri by saying, "Hey, Siri."

● The wireless charging case offers 24 hours of battery life

Airpods Pro price

The AirPods pro official price is $249.

