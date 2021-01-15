Galaxy Buds Vs. AirPods: Which One Is The Best Wireless Earphone?

Apple’s AirPods are not the only premium wireless earphone anymore. Samsung has also released its exclusive line of wireless earplugs called galaxy buds. While the AirPods work with iPhones, iPads; the galaxy buds are compatible with the Samsung Galaxy mobiles.

Both of them are entirely wireless and come with voice assistants. However, Apple AirPods are more expensive than Galaxy buds. If you are confused about choosing the best earphones, here you can find all the related information.

Galaxy buds vs AirPods: Which are the best earbuds?

Galaxy buds: Features and specifications

● Size: 17.5 x 19.2 x22.3 mm each earbud

● Case size: 38.8 x 70 x 26.5 mm

● Weight: per earbud weights 5.6 g

● Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

● Compatible with: Galaxy devices using " My galaxy app," which have minimum android OS version 5.0 alongside 1.5GB RAM

● Audio codec: SBC, AAC

● Battery: 58 mAh for earbuds

● Battery life: 11 hours with case and 7 hours playtime

● USB connection type: Cable C

● Comes with two-way speakers which offer a premium listening experience

● Two-way mic-system including one internal and one external for clear calling experience

● Available in black, white, yellow

● Speaker: 5.8 dpi

● Charging speed: per 100 minutes, play cycle requires 15 minutes of charge

Galaxy buds official price

The official price of galaxy buds start at $149.99

Airpods: Features and specifications

● Fitting: Comfortable fit with three different sizes of earplugs

● Battery life: Five-hour battery life for playtime

● Battery life with case: 24-hour total battery life with Charging Case

● Charging speed: 3 hours charge from the case in 15 minutes.

● Connectivity with Apple devices: One-tap setup for Apple devices and Instant connection to ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, Mac, or Apple Watch. Additionally, easy to switch between iOS and Mac devices and Automatic switching between devices with iOS 14

● Charging notification: Notifications on ‌iPhone‌ when it requires a charge

● Controls: Accelerometer plays music right when you put the AirPods in your ears, and Taking out an AirPod pauses music

● Call facility: One can also use a single AirPod for making calls or music

● Double-tap access to ‌Siri‌

● Double tap for changing tracks or playing/pausing music

● W1 or H1 chip for efficient battery and extended Bluetooth range

● Microphone for calls and ‌Siri‌

The official price of AirPods

The official retail price for AirPods is from $159 in the US.

