Galaxy Buds Vs Galaxy Buds Plus: Which One Is Better Among These Two?

Samsung recently released its second-generation wireless earphone named Galaxy Buds Plus. They might look like the original galaxy buds but are way different than their predecessor.

The company claims that this new galaxy buds plus is the upgraded version of the galaxy buds. But. is it really something different? If you think about which is better after comparing galaxy buds plus vs galaxy buds, you can find all the information here.

Galaxy Buds vs Galaxy Buds plus

Take a quick look at these two models' specifications and features before deciding the winner of the battle of galaxy buds plus vs galaxy buds.

Galaxy Buds Specifications and features

Here is the detailed information on the galaxy buds-

Available colors: White, yellow and black

Size: Earbud: 17.5 (W) x 19.2 (D) x 22.3 (H) mm

Case Size: 38.8 (W) x 70 (D) x 26.5 (H) mm

Speaker: One-way dynamic speaker which offer a premium music listening experience

Mics: Two mics including one internal mic and one external mic

Bttery life(play time): 6 Hr

Battery Life with charging case: 13 hr

Charging speed: per 100 minutes of play, 15 minutes of charging

Battery checkable units: Earbuds

Weight of Earbud: 5.6g per earbud

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Sensor: Accelerometer, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Ear on/off detection

Battery life: 58mAh per Charging case: 252mAh

USB connection: Type-C

Speaker: 5.8pi Dynamic Driver

Compatibility: Compatible with devices supporting OS Android 5.0 or later with a RAM of size 1.5GB or above

Galaxy Buds Price

The galaxy buds are available for $169.99

Galaxy Buds Plus- Specifications and features

Available colours: Red pink, deep blue, black, blue, white

Speaker: Two –way dynamic speaker with woofer and tweeter

Mics: Three mics including two outer mics nad one inner mics

Playtime battery life: 11 hours

Battery life with charging case: 22 hours

Charging speed: for 60 minutes of play, you need 3 minutes of charging

Battery checkable units: While playing, you can check the battery life from the earbuds or the charging case

Caring type: Qi-certified wireless charging

Ambient sound: Can allow inflow of the surrounding sound and adjust the sound limit as per your choice

Touch volume control: Available though Galaxy Wearable app

Size: 0.7 inches x 0.9 inches x 0.8 inches

Weight: 0.2 Oz for the earbuds, 1.4 oz for the case

Galaxy Buds Plus Price

The price of Galaxy Buds Plus starts from $149.99.

