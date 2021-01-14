Galaxy Buds Vs Galaxy Buds Plus: Which One Is Better Among These Two?

Samsung recently released its second-generation wireless earphone named Galaxy Buds Plus. They might look like the original galaxy buds but are way different than their predecessor.
The company claims that this new galaxy buds plus is the upgraded version of the galaxy buds. But. is it really something different? If you think about which is better after comparing galaxy buds plus vs galaxy buds, you can find all the information here.
Galaxy Buds vs Galaxy Buds plus
Take a quick look at these two models' specifications and features before deciding the winner of the battle of galaxy buds plus vs galaxy buds.
Galaxy Buds Specifications and features
Here is the detailed information on the galaxy buds-
- Available colors: White, yellow and black
- Size: Earbud: 17.5 (W) x 19.2 (D) x 22.3 (H) mm
- Case Size: 38.8 (W) x 70 (D) x 26.5 (H) mm
- Speaker: One-way dynamic speaker which offer a premium music listening experience
- Mics: Two mics including one internal mic and one external mic
- Bttery life(play time): 6 Hr
- Battery Life with charging case: 13 hr
- Charging speed: per 100 minutes of play, 15 minutes of charging
- Battery checkable units: Earbuds
- Weight of Earbud: 5.6g per earbud
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
- Sensor: Accelerometer, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Ear on/off detection
- Battery life: 58mAh per Charging case: 252mAh
- USB connection: Type-C
- Speaker: 5.8pi Dynamic Driver
- Compatibility: Compatible with devices supporting OS Android 5.0 or later with a RAM of size 1.5GB or above
Galaxy Buds Price
The galaxy buds are available for $169.99
Galaxy Buds Plus- Specifications and features
- Available colours: Red pink, deep blue, black, blue, white
- Speaker: Two –way dynamic speaker with woofer and tweeter
- Mics: Three mics including two outer mics nad one inner mics
- Playtime battery life: 11 hours
- Battery life with charging case: 22 hours
- Charging speed: for 60 minutes of play, you need 3 minutes of charging
- Battery checkable units: While playing, you can check the battery life from the earbuds or the charging case
- Caring type: Qi-certified wireless charging
- Ambient sound: Can allow inflow of the surrounding sound and adjust the sound limit as per your choice
- Touch volume control: Available though Galaxy Wearable app
- Size: 0.7 inches x 0.9 inches x 0.8 inches
- Weight: 0.2 Oz for the earbuds, 1.4 oz for the case
Galaxy Buds Plus Price
The price of Galaxy Buds Plus starts from $149.99.
