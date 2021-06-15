Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price Release Date: Latest Leak Reveals Launch Date And More

In August, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldables alongside the Galaxy S21 FE during an Unpacked event. In previous years, these events primarily presented new Note models. Because of the continued chip scarcity, Samsung will not be producing the Galaxy Note 21 this year. Continue reading the article to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications and possible release date.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a smartphone that will be released in the near future. The phone is said to include a 7.70-inch touchscreen display as its primary display. It also has a second display, a 5.40-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 816x2260 pixels that allows proprietary fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with 256GB of internal storage and operates on One UI 3.5, which is based on Android 11. The camera is expected to have a multi-camera arrangement on the back. Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C are believed to be included in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's connectivity options. Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor are rumoured to be among the phone's sensors. This upcoming smartphone by Samsung is said to have an expected price of Rs. 1,74,990 in India.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Active Watch 4 will be introduced at MWC 2021 in Barcelona later this month, according to a known leaker named Jon Prosser, who claims to have the true release date for all Galaxy smartwatches. On August 11, they'll be available in retailers. The Watch 4 will be available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, while the Active Watch 4 will be offered in 40mm and 44mm sizes. Samsung has yet to make an official statement on the matter. Given that the devices will be delivered on August 27. They are set to debut in the first or second week of August 2021. On Friday, another well-known leaker, Max Weinbach, tweeted a mysterious message. The two "3s" are most likely Fold 3 and Flip 3, which have already been mentioned in numerous rumours. When all of the rumours and Samsung's new hardware release dates are considered, August is unquestionably the month when a lot of new items will be released.

On 8/3 2 3s will be released with 2 4s as well — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 11, 2021

IMAGE: Samsung