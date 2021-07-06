Garmin Launches 2 New Smartwatches In India; Check Price, Specs & Other Features Here

The American technology company Garmin has launched 2 new smartwatches in India called Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2s. These smartwatches come with advanced health tracking features such as a body battery energy monitor, pulse Ox sensor and health report feature as well. Both the smartwatches come with a premium price tag. Keep reading to know more about the new Garmin smartwatches.

Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2S

Garmin Venu 2 full Specifications

The Garmin Venu 2 has a 1.3" AMOLED display and comes with an optional always-on mode. The screen resolution is 416 x 416 pixels and is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Given the larger form factor, Garmin Venu weighs 49.0 grams and comes with 22mm quick release bands. On the other hand, the Garmin Venu 2S comes with a smaller 1.1" AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The always-on feature is optional on Garmin Venu 2S as well. The compact form factor makes the Garmin Venu 2S lighter and it also comes with 18mm straps. In the smartwatch mode, Garmin Venu 2 lasts up to 11 days and Garmin Venu 2S lasts up to 10 days.

Both the Garmin smartwatches come with a plethora of sensors onboard, including GPS, GLONASS, Barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, an ambient light sensor and a thermometer as well. Additionally, Garmin also includes the elevated wrist heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen saturation monitor. The unique selling aspect of any Garmin smartwatch is its versatility and accuracy. All the sophisticated sensors are encased in a fibre-reinforced polymer casing, with stainless steel bezels on the top. Both the smartwatches come with advanced workout monitoring options, with on-screen animated instructions.

Garmin Venu 2 Features

Since both the smartwatches are loaded with sensors, they offer a vast array of health monitoring features. The smartwatches are capable of measuring constant heart rate and provide uneven heart rate alerts. Besides, they can also monitor preparation rate and blood oxygen saturation levels, which has become a smartwatch standard feature. Additionally, the smartwatches can also estimate body energy levels and stress levels. A user can also set up stress reminders, breathing relaxation exercises and hydration reminders. That being said, the smartwatches keep a record of steps, calories burned, floors climbed and distance travelled as well.

In terms of connectivity features, both the smartwatches support Bluetooth, ANT+ and Wi-Fi connection. A user gets plenty of downloadable watch faces, widgets and apps. There is an Android-only feature that allows users to respond to texts via templates and reject phone calls with text. Besides, both the Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2S support Android and iOS smartphones and connect with the Garmin Connect app. The devices provide smart notifications, along with calendar and weather updates. A user can also store music on the watch and control it. In case the watch is misplaced, or the companion smartphone is lost, a user gets both Find My Phone and Find my Watch features.

Garmin Venu 2 and Garmi Venu 2S Price

The Garmin smartwatch price is generally higher than other smartwatches in the market. On the official Garmin website, the Garmin Venu 2 price is set at Rs. 41,990 and the Garmin venu 2S price is set at Rs. 37,990. The Venu 2 comes in two colour variants: silver bezel with Granite blue case and slate bezel with black case. The Venu 2S comes in two colour variants: rose gold bezel with white case and slate bezel with graphite case.

