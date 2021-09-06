Google Fit Beats Fitbit App To Cross The 100 Million-install Milestone On Android

Google has launched their Google fit app that helps the users to get - health data from Wear OS smartwatches easily. The main purpose of this app ius to get all the data from various products and services to a single application. Recent news from 9to5goolge has confirmed that this Google Fit app has crossed the 100 million installs milestone on Android.

This information was also reported by Android Police and they found it on the Play Store listing for Google Fit. this listing also claims that the app has managed to cross 100 million downloads since its debut. This has been picked up by the users and they have been trying to learn, ‘How to download Google Fit on Android?’ Here is all the information available on the internet about the Google Fit app.

Google Fit crosses the 100 million install milestone on Android before the Fitbit app

Google has managed to gain a lot of attention for their Google Fit app that has brought in several new features for the users. They even collaborated with World Health Organization (WHO) to develop Heart Points, an activity goal based on WHO's global recommendations for the devices compatible with the app. All the users will need is a fitness tracker with the wearOS or other android devices that can be used as fitness trackers. Download the app to link the device and your phone. To download Google Fit on Android, follow these steps:

Open your Google Play Stor home page on the Android device.

Search for ‘Google Fit’ in the search option of the play store.

Look for an application that has been uploaded by Google.

Click on the App icon.

Then look for the ‘Download’ option just below the App logo.

This will start the download of the application.

More about Google Fit

The initial objective behind launching this app back in 2014 was to track the steps, heart rate, and workouts of the wearers. After four years of its launch, developers finally added more features that enabled collecting more data. It is definitely surprising to see Google dominate the fitness tracker industry even after Fitbit have a good headstart to own the market. Google had already acknowledged this competition and in 2019, they paid around $2.1 billion. This information has also been uploaded on a blog uploaded on Google’s official website.

Image: @labotec/ @johndotbowdre/ Twitter