Google I/O 2022 Event: From Pixel 6A To Pixel Watch, Here's Google's Biggest Announcements

Kickstarting the Google I/O 2022 event, the California-based tech giant Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday took to the stage and welcomed the audience present at Shoreline Amphitheatre as well as the people watching the live stream. In its two-hour-long I/O event, Google's exciting announcements felt like a million things, however, the company’s new Pixel 6a stole the show. Let's jump into Google's biggest announcements at I/O 2022.

Google Pixel 6A introduced + first look of Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Google introduced Pixel 6A at $449 (₹34,746.85) that comes with a 6.1-inch display and a real tone camera which showcases the real tone of pictures. The phone's camera comes with a feature of a magic eraser (a photo editing tool) and up to 72 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Pixel 6A phone comes in three colours and people can start ordering Google Pixel 6A from June 21. Notably, the company also assured to support the Pixel 6A with five years of security updates.

Introducing Pixel 6a, the phone with your favorite features at a great price. This device is powered by Google Tensor and comes complete with Real Tone, Live Translate, Magic Eraser in @GooglePhotos, and up to 72 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver mode. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/CfwrJF9kSU — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

We just got a glimpse of Google's latest flagship smartphones at I/O, but we did get a look at the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro ahead of their official launch later this year. Both gadgets will include the company's next-generation Tensor chip and a streamlined design built of recycled aluminium, according to the company. Pricing and availability have yet to be determined.

Pixel Watch: First in and out watch by Google

Google just verified the Pixel Watch is real after months of rumours. The wearable, which will be available soon, has an almost bezel-less watch face flanked by a "tactile crown." It runs Wear OS 3 and has a close relationship with Fitbit software for health and fitness tracking. The Pixel Watch will be released alongside the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro later this year. In the days and weeks coming up to that date, Google promised to reveal more information about the wearable.

Say hello to Google Pixel Watch, the first watch made inside and out by Google. Built on Wear OS, it features the best of Google, plus Fitbit health and fitness experiences — all on your wrist. Coming this fall #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/GQmfWKAgSY — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Pixel Buds Pro

Google introduced the Pixel Buds Pro which offers active noise cancelling feature. The earbuds also offer a transparency mode which means that users will be able to listen to whatever is happening outside. The Pixel Buds Pro offers 11 hours of listening time and is available in four colours. Support for multipoint connectivity, IPX4-certified waterproofing, and active noise cancellation are among the primary features in Pixel Buds Pro that are set to arrive on July 28th, with pre-orders commencing on July 21st. When coupled with a Pixel phone, they'll also offer spatial audio.

Pump up the volume with our new Pixel Buds Pro. They check all the boxes with Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal™, long battery life to keep up with you and Multipoint connectivity to automatically switch between devices. That’s music to our ears. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/9KwIdhfeXA — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Google Map: Immersive view feature

In its biggest announcements of the year, Google brought an all-new feature to Google Map which allows users to check traffic, weather forecasts and much more. Calling the new feature "feels like never before", the company said that the feature is powered by AI that allows fusing together billions of "Street View and aerial images". The new features that can be accessed on all smartphones allow one to check out restaurants and get a glimpse inside. Adding to that, users can now make more eco-friendly choices thanks to Google Maps.

Introducing an immersive view — a whole new way to explore on Google Maps. 🌎



You’ll be able to experience what a place looks and feels like before you arrive, powered by advances in AI that allow us to fuse together billions of Street View and aerial images. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/UCj7cInz2R — Google Maps (@googlemaps) May 11, 2022

Along with these announcements, Google also announced several other features including "Loon and Talk" where users will be able to simply look at their Nest Hub Max and start a conversation or fire commands. This new feature will begin to roll out today itself. The device will feature Face and voice match technology, not requiring users to say, "Hey Google" every time they need to ask a question. Enhancements to Google Translate (which now supports 24 more languages) and a new "AI Test Kitchen" app that shows off the company's LaMDA 2 learning engine are among the highlights. Also, Workspace, YouTube, and Lens will all get new features, according to the company.