Google I/O 2022 Event Today: What To Expect, Where To Watch And Live Streaming Details

Google’s most awaited annual keynote event ‘Google I/O 2022’ is slated to begin on Wednesday, May 11 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET/10:30 pm India time and like every year, the California tech-based giant will host a series of session on developer information and other technological advancement introduced to Google smartphone, smart home devices, and other gadgets. Google will unveil the early look of Android 13, midrange counterpart to last year’s Pixel 6 smartphones, and its first rumoured wearable Pixel Watch.

During the keynote this year, scheduled for 12:00 PDT on 11 May, the audience will learn more about Google’s primary operating systems such as the Android 13 due to be released this year. New features for platforms like Wear OS or Android TV will also be announced. Enhancements for other softwares such as Google Maps and workplace tools like Google Docs will also be unveiled by the company.

You’re invited! ✉️ Tune in to #GoogleIO on May 11 at 10 am PT to see our latest news, demos and more. RSVP today → https://t.co/4vCY6vxjfY pic.twitter.com/jgZPsHBvAP — Google (@Google) April 27, 2022

What to expect at annual keynote event ‘Google I/O 2022’?

‘Google I/O 2022’ Day 1 will begin with keynotes, product announcements, and learning lab content as well as technical sessions ‘on demand.’ The keynote conference will be streamed from the Shoreline Amphitheatre from Tuesday 11 May to Wednesday 12 May.

Google will host sessions for developers for a virtual deep-dives into its upcoming software and hardware technology, as well as upcoming tool enhancements and platform updates. Last year, Google only focused solely on software, and introduced its first beta for Android 12 Beta 1 version. It also announced enhancement features of Google Assistant, Nest Hub Max smart display, AI-powered reservation service Google Duplex. Google-owned cloud gaming platform Stadia could also make an appearance.

As it already released its first beta of mobile OS update Google is ready to discuss Android 13 mobile operating system at this year’s Google I/O 2022 keynote conference. The developer preview has already arrived in February and the public beta was launched last month in April. And so, Google will demo and announce Android 13 at Google I/O 2022 for all newer Android devices. Android 13 preview and beta are limited to Google's Pixel phones—Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4 XL, and the Pixel 4.

Google could also showcase a pair of earbuds in a major AI push as well as Google Wallet with updated app icons. the search giant is also likely to unveil its AR and VR hardware devices in competition to Microsoft's HoloLens. Google is expected to discuss about its new AR headset, internally codenamed Project Iris, that it hopes to ship in 2024.

It’s all systems go at #GoogleIO. 🔌 Tune in tomorrow at 10am PT for our latest announcements, product demos and more → https://t.co/BJCe4w8BPR pic.twitter.com/C5iaMm1auS — Google (@Google) May 10, 2022

Android 13 will include new and exciting features such as a wide range of theme options and privacy features, new language preferences, and several under-the-hood upgrades. An update is also expected on wearables. The rumoured devices that might be launched are Google Pixel 6a in 5K renders that with packaging leak and FCC certification and measurement of 152.2 x 71.8. x 8.7mm. It is speculated that Pixel 6a will not offer a 3.5mm headphone jack and will run on Google's in-house built Tensor chip.

(Image: Unsplash)

Google is expected to announce the new smartwatch with the new version of the Wear OS platform launched in cooperation with Samsung on the Galaxy Watch 4. As per the hands-on leak of the prototype device, the Google Pixel Watch is designed to compete with Apple Watch and is designed to run on the Wear OS 3 software. Users can expect Fitbit software or features to play a part on the watch that comes with 32GB of internal storage.

Google I/O '22 👇



From what I understand, Google will officially be announcing the Pixel 6a + "teasing" the Pixel Watch.



Pixel 6a launch (in most markets) pushed to July 28th.



Pixel Watch will be formally announced and launched with Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in October. pic.twitter.com/IwwRX2pZtR — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 24, 2022

How to watch and participate in Google I/O 2022; live stream details

To get access to the virtual sessions and developer-focused keynote on May 12, one can register for the event on https://io.google/2022/.

Your ticket to #GoogleIO is right this way. 🎟️ Stream our latest news, announcements and demos live next Wednesday, May 11 at 10am PT → https://t.co/BJCe4w99Fp pic.twitter.com/h3AZ2nod6K — Google (@Google) May 4, 2022

Google’s IO dedicated website is now LIVE and those interested can connect with tech experts and developers in the Community Lounge through Meetups. One can sign up or log in to a Google account and enter the I/O Meetups. The sessions are led by Google Developer Groups and Women Techmaker Ambassadors and include speakers from other community groups such as Google Developers Experts. Google has also listed Meetups in the Schedule it resealed on the dedicated website. Google I/O 2022 keynote will also be streaming live starting May 11 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on YouTube live stream as well as the official Twitter handle.