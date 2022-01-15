Google Nest Hub Launched In India At Rs 7,999; Check Specs And Features Here

The Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen is available in India from 12 January 2022 and is priced at Rs 7,999. Available in Chalk and Charcoal colours to complement any room, the Nest Hub 2nd Gen will be up for sale at Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital, with more to come later.

The new Nest Hub’s speaker is based on the same audio technology as Nest Audio and has 50% more bass than the original Nest Hub. And with an additional mic, it picks up sound better than ever, resulting in a more responsive Google Assistant, as per the US tech giant.

The Google Nest Hub 2 will be available with a limited period launch offer. Buyers can get a Nest Mini at Rs 1 when purchasing Nest Hub 2nd Gen from Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital. The offer will run until 26 January 2022 till stocks last and are subject to terms and conditions. The new Nest Hub is designed from the ground up with privacy in mind, from user controls to how data is treated, and like the original Nest Hub, it does not include a camera, so people can feel comfortable putting it in any room in their homes.

Google Nest Hub 2 features

The new Nest Hub can fill any room with music from services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana and JioSavvn. It can also play movies, videos and TV shows with a subscription from providers like Netflix, and YouTube Premium. With YouTube, Google's assistant can help users find how-to videos on just about anything, including recipes with step-by-step instructions on the screen.

Multi-room control makes it possible to dynamically group multiple cast-enabled Nest devices – such as speakers, Smart Displays, Chromecasts – directly on a user's Nest Hub.

The microphone can be turned off by simply sliding the hardware switch on the back of the device (an orange light indicates it has been disabled). By default, the user’s audio recordings are not retained, and they can delete all their recent activity by simply saying things like “Ok Google, delete everything I said last week.” Guest Mode can be turned on with simple voice command so that the user’s Assistant activity won’t be saved to their Google account and personal results won’t be shown.

The Google Nest Hub 2 has a floating glass display with no visible housing plastic on the front for an improved viewing experience. When Nest Hub isn’t being used, it shows off a user’s best shots from Google Photos automatically, and the colours on the screen adjust to the light in the room so the photos aren’t too bright or too dim.

The Nest Hub 2nd Gen features an edgeless glass display that’s easy to clean and functions as a beautiful digital photo frame. And as per Alphabet, continuing Google’s commitment to sustainability, Nest Hub2nd Gen is designed with recycled materials with its plastic mechanical parts containing 54% recycled post-consumer plastic.