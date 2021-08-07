Google Nest Mini: How To Get The Smart Device For Free; Check Details Here

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, better known as BSNL, has launched a new offer for its customers, wherein the Indian telecommunication company is providing Google Nest Mini to customers. The offer is valid for a limited time and will be available throughout August 2021. Keep reading to know more about how to avail of the BSNL Google Nest Mini offer and what are the conditions to be eligible.

BSNL Google Nest Mini Offer August 2021

One of the BSNl new offers, the Google Nest Mini offer is for August 2021 and will reward 10 post-paid customers who will make online payments through BSNL online portal before the due date. The BSNL postpaid bill includes the monthly charges of landline, mobile, broadband, AirFibre and FTTH. Google Nest Mini is a smart speaker which is currently priced at Rs. 2,999 on Reliance Digital and Flipkart. The offer is based on a lucky draw and only 10 winners will be given the Google smart device.

BSNL recently launched a new online portal for its broadband subscribers, to make payments online. With the new BSNL online portal, all kinds of subscribers can make their payments, including DSL, FTTH or AirFibre, using credit cards, debit cards or other digital payment options. To promote the use of their online portal, BSNL has come with the Google Nest Mini offer, which is only applicable for August 2021.

How to avail of the BSNL Google Nest Mini offer