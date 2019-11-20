Google Phone App 4.2 Could Help Better Identify Spam Calls 

It now seems as though the problem of calls with automated behaviour (robocalls) could be solved with the new Google Dialer 4.2 application (app). The app now in beta reportedly offers automatic voice call check feature.

Identify spam calls

Now, as per an XDA Developers report, that has analyzed the APK of the Google Phone (Dialer) 4.2 app, the ability to check if the call is a robocall and then, in turn, choose not to receive is active. This would also lead to a scenario where Google Assistant receives such “spam calls on users’ behalf in case it is commanded to do so.

Then, with the Spam Detection mechanism, spam calls are said to be easy to detect and decode. These features would be applicable to Google’s Pixel range of handsets. As of now, the above feature is not yet live for any Pixel device. However, if you are a developer, do download the APK for Google Phone app 4.2 and check if the advanced spam detection (and thereby prevention) feature is live.

In related news, Google’s extremely popular Maps has received an update where speakers could activate the feature to get details like name and address of places (locations) in the local language of that particular area. This aspect potentially ensures that users speak in the correct tone and dialect with the taxi drivers in foreign locations so that fleecing could potentially be avoided, and even eliminated altogether.

“For instance, if your phone is set to English and you’re looking at a place of interest in Tokyo, you’ll see the new speaker icon next to the place’s name and address so you can get a real-time translation,” states folk at Google in an official blog post.

