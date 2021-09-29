Google Pixel 6 Pricing Leaked Online: All We Know About Google's Upcoming Smartphones

Google is all set to expand its smartphone roster with a new generation of flagship phones including the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Several leaks about the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro specs have surfaced on the internet but nothing was available about the pricing of this phone. But recent reports from Brandon Lee’s video confirms Pixel 6 Price and Pixel 6 Pro Price. According to the popular Youtuber, Pixel 6 pice will be set as EUR 649 which is roughly Rs 56,200. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro price will be somewhere around EUR 899 which is roughly Rs 77,900. Other leaks about the Pixel 6 pricing has also confirmed that the phones will come with premium pricing.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specs

Because of this leak, several users are now excited about the launch of this new flagship phone from Google and they are trying to find some information about the specifications of the phone. Google has revealed these phones are not going to use any third-party processors like Snapdragon or AMD but will be powered by an in-house processor. Pixel 6 will also sport an all-new design with a horizontal camera bar at the back of the phone. Pixel 6 will be loaded with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 6 Pro is going to have a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 6 release date

Apart from this, Google is yet to announce the exact release date for their Pixel 6 phone series. But Brandon lee claims that the Pixel 6 series is going to launch on October 19th. He also said that Pixel 6 will be available for the US and other markets by October 28. The Pixel 6 will be offered in colour variants including, Carbon, Fog and light Orange colour option. The Pixel 6 Pro will be offered in silver, gold, and carbon variants. Keep in mind that these are just speculations and more information about these upcoming flagship phones is supposed to release soon. Till then keep an eye out for any updates on Google's official social media handles.

(Image: @Sounds_Nerdy/ Twitter)