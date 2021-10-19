Google Pixel 6 Event LIVE Updates: Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro To Be Launched Today

Tech giant Google is all set to launch the hotly anticipated Google Pixel 6 Series at the upcoming event called Pixel Fall Launch. Scheduled to be held on October 19, 2021, at 10:30 PM IST, the event is creating a major buzz among the tech geeks despite the constant leaks and speculations of the yet-to-be-launched products. The Alphabet-owned company will be debuting two new smartphones namely Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro version at the launch event.

How to watch the Pixel Fall Launch 2021 event?

The Pixel Fall Launch 2021 event is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST i.e tonight. The event will be live-streamed on the dedicated page created by Google. Interested users can also watch the LIVE stream on Google's official Youtube page called 'Made by Google'.

