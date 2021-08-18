Google Pixel 6 Will Not Have An In-box Charging Brick: Why Are The Bricks Being Scrapped?

Google has joined the group of tech giants planning to remove charging bricks from the phone’s box. The American tech giants claim that almost all the users have a C-type charging brick with them. Because of this, Developers have confirmed that their Google Pixel 5a will be their last smartphone to have the in-box charging brick. This has been picked up by the tech geeks and they are trying to find more information about Google Pixel 6. Here is why Google is removing their in-box charging bricks. Read more about Google Pixel 6 charger.

American giants remove in-box Google Pixel 6 charger

American tech giants, Google confirmed that will be not be adding a charging brick along with a new Google Pixel 6. This is mostly to bring in the cost-cutting method that has also been used by Apple and Samsung. This can also be helpful for the environment in a way as fewer redundant chargers are being shipped to customers theoretically reducing e-waste. Well, seeing the three major phone manufacturers in the industry removing the charging brick might influence the remaining phone manufacturers like RedMi, Oppo, OnePlus, and others to follow in their footsteps. No other information has been released about these phones. Apart from this, several Google Pixel 6 leaks have surfaced on the internet. Here is all we know about Google Pixel 6 specifications.

More about Pixel 6

According to a popular, Android camera modder, @Cstark_27, a set of codes from Android 12 Beta 4 have released some information about the phone’s camera. The code says, “gn1_wide_p21” which translated to Google’s efforts to bring in Samsung’s powerful 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN1 sensor to their phones. This could be the biggest hardware upgrade given to a Google Pixel. The previous generation of Pixels was loaded with a GN1 sensor and the new Samsung sensors are certainly a huge update. Apart from this, several other Pixel leaks have already surfaced on the internet. Rumours around the phone claim that it is going to be loaded with an ultra-telephoto camera that will help access the 5X ultra tele camera zoom function on their phone. No other information has been released about the phone.