Google Pixel 6 XL Leaks Hint At New Ultra Tele Camera With 5X Zoom Capacity

Google has managed to keep the tech community excited with their upcoming generation Pixel phones that are slated to be released soon. A total of two Google Pixel 6 phones are supposed to be released. One is the standard edition model and the second will be a bigger version of the phone. A recent listing on a Google form confirmed that this bigger version of the phone will be called Pixel 6 XL. A number of speculations have surfaced on the internet about the Google Pixel 6 XL and the users are curious to know more about it. So we have listed all the information about Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 XL.

Google Pixel 6 XL Camera and features

A recent hit suggests that the bigger version of Google Pixel 6 will be loaded with an ultra-telephoto camera. This feature will help the users to access the 5X ultra tele camera zoom function on their phone. A small button will be added to the camera app to enable the 5X ultra tele zoom with the latest camera. This information was hinted at in a recent update brought in for Android 12 Beta 3. The codes have some hints at the new Google Camera v8.3.252 by XDA Developers. The code says, “zoom_toggle_ultratele" and also has a “5X” at the end meaning that the camera will have a 5X zoom capacity. Talking about the specification of the phone’s camera, hints suggest that a set of triple-lens camera sets will be made available for the users. It will include a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Apart from this, other information is also available about the new Google Pixel 6 features and specifications. A recent leak suggests that the Google Pixel 6 XL will come with a 6.71-inch Plastic OLED screen, 5000mAh battery, and 128GB/256GB/512GB built-in storage. The phone will be powered by Google’s Whitechapel chipset which could certainly have a huge impact on the phone’s performance. The screen is also supposed to be an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. No other information has been released about the Google Pixel 6 XL features and their price in India. So keep an eye out for such leaks or any updates that get released on Google’s official social media handles.