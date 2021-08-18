Google Pixel Buds A Series Launched For Rs. 9,999; Check Specs And Launch Date

Google has now released a more affordable version of their earbuds to bring in their latest true wireless stereo earbuds for the users. Google needs to release these buds because their Pixel Buds launched in 2019 are now outdated when compared to the latest products available in the market. Google Pixel Buds A Series sale will start from August 25 on online platforms including Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata Cliq. The tech geeks have been curious to know more about these Google Pixel Buds A Series price, specifications, and more. Here is all the information about google’s latest generation of Pixel Buds A Series. Read more

Google Pixel Buds A Series price, launch sale and more

Google Pixel Buds A-Series price has been set at Rs. 9,999 and they will only be available in a single Clearly White colour option. These earphones were initially released for the US and Canadian markets back in June. The American tech giants also released a press release for this product that confirms the introduction of special launch offers for the Google Pixel Buds A Series. These offers will go live on the same day the sales start for these earbuds. . These earphones are also supposed to be Google’s attempt to bring in some of the most useful and industry-leading specifications at a budget-friendly price. Here is also a list of Google Pixel Buds A Series 25 specifications released by the developers.

Google Pixel Buds A Series 25 specifications

Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series is supposed to be the latest generation of their TWS earphones. These are loaded with sport custom-designed 12mm dynamic drivers that help to deliver a clear, and natural sound, along with Bass Boost. They are also IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance and provide passive noise reduction. Google Pixel Buds A- Series earbuds help the user focus on their calls with the help of their new beamforming microphones. This addition allows the earphones to reduce external noise and deliver only the voice call sound. It is also going to be loaded with the latest version of google assistant which can be activated by voice commands. no other information has been released about these new earbuds