Google Pixel Buds Specification, Price, Release And More About The New Gen Ear Buds

Google has been on the top of their game to come up with the latest technology for its users. The makers have now confirmed the launch of new Google Pixel buds A series and the users are certainly loving it. They have also been trying to find some more about the Google Pixel buds and to help the users, here is all information that has been released about the same. Read more.

Google Pixel Buds Specification and price

Introducing Pixel Buds A-Series



🔈 Listen to rich sound from 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers

👂 Stay comfortable with a flush-to-ear design

👆 Play, pause, and skip easily with touch control



— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) June 3, 2021

Google Pixel buds have been the talk of the tech community after its release has been confirmed by the makers. Google Pixel buds specifications have also been confirmed and there are not a lot of changes when compared from the previous generation of buds. The makers have released the Google Pixel buds specifications and it measures 20.57x29.21x17.53mm and weighs 5.10 grams. The previous generation earbuds measured around 20.57x29.21x17.53mm and weighed 5.39 grams.

The charging case of the buds seems to be very similar to the one before. The new earbuds also have a 12mm dynamic speaker drivers which have been claimed to deliver full, clear, and natural sound, along with Bass Boost. The earbuds have also been made with an IPX4-rated sweat- and water-resistant build and the buds will also provide the users with a passive noise reduction. They will also be using beamforming microphones that help to focus only on the voice during calls by reducing outside noise.

When it comes to the Google Pixel buds price, makers are planning to release these new buds for $99 which converts to ₹. 7,200 roughly. Currently the users in US and Canada are the only ones who can get their hands on the pre-order of the buds and it is expected to start the shipping process by June 17. No other information has been released by the makers regarding the launch of these buds for other countries. Thus waiting for any other updates about the launch is the best option one has currently. The launch of these new generation Google Pixel buds was confirmed by a post shared on Google’s official Twitter account. Apart from this, to compare it with the previous generation buds, here are all the specifications of the previous generation of Google pixel buds here.

Dimensions & weight for the previous generation

Earbud height: 1.59 cm (.63 in)

Earbud diameter: 1.65 cm (.65 in)

Cord length: 112.3 cm (44 in)

Weight: ~15g

Colours: White

Materials: Polycarbonate (PC) and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPE)

IMAGE: MADE BY GOOGLE TWITTER