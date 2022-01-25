Google Pixel Notepad Pricing Tipped, Touted To Be Most Affordable Foldable Gadget

In a key development concerning tech enthusiasts, the pricing for Google Pixel Notepad has now been tipped. Prior reports suggested that Google Pixel Notepad will be one of the most affordable foldable devices launched ever and the latest report seems to corroborate it. Google has been working on its foldable smartphone for quite some time, and it is expected to feature the new Android 12L, made for devices with a large screen. Keep reading to know more about the Google Pixel Notepad price.

Most recently, the Google Pixel foldable smartphone appeared on a Geekbench test. The benchmark platform also revealed some specifications of the smartphone, hinting at the presence of an octa-core processor and 12GB of RAM. Interestingly, the smartphone that appeared on Geekbench was codenamed 'Google Pipit', which is considered as the codename for the upcoming Google Pixel foldable smartphones.

Google Pixel Notepad price tipped

According to a report by 9To5Google, the upcoming Pixel Notepad might be priced around $1,400. The publication has cited independent sources who are familiar with the development of Google Pixel Notepad. If Google launched their foldable smartphone at $1,400, it would be about $500 more than Google’s current flagship device, the Pixel 6 Pro. For comparison, the difference between Samsung’s current flagship smartphone and its foldable smartphone is about $600.

Additionally, the tipped pricing also corroborates a previous report that suggested that the Google Pixel Notepad will be more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is currently priced at $1,799 in the US. Further, the international availability of the smartphone might take some time after it is launched in the United States. Hence, other markets can expect the smartphone to be available by the end of this year.

The Google Pixel foldable smartphone might look similar to the recently launched compact foldable Oppo Find N. Over the years, Google has been working on a smartphone with a flexible display that can be folded in half. While the current foldable smartphones market is largely dominated by Samsung with the Galaxy Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3, competitors are trying to catch up. Stay tuned for more updates on Google Pixel foldable and other tech news.