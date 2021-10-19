Google Pixel Series Launch Live Streaming: How To Watch Pixel Fall Launch 2021 Event?

Tech giant Google is all set to launch the hotly anticipated Google Pixel 6 Series at the upcoming event called Pixel Fall Launch. Scheduled to be held on October 19, 2021, at 10:30 PM IST, the event is creating a major buzz among the tech geeks despite the constant leaks and speculations of the yet-to-be-launched products. The Alphabet-owned company will be debuting two new smartphones namely Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro version at the launch event.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Launch Event

After suffering from a plethora of leaks, the Google Pixel Series Launch Event is all set to put a rest to the rumour mill by debuting their highly anticipated smartphones. Ahead of the event, the tech giant designed a dedicated webpage teasing the design and features of Pixel 6. Although it is common for leaks to surface online ahead of the launch ahead, Google faced a major setback after the Carphone Wearhouse listing seemed to have leaked Google's official commercials for the upcoming Google Pixel Series.

How to watch the Pixel Fall Launch 2021 event?

The Pixel Fall Launch 2021 event is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST i.e tonight. The event will be live-streamed on the dedicated page created by Google. Interested users can also watch the live stream on Google's official Youtube page called 'Made by Google'.

More on Google Pixel Series leaks

With the launch event inching closer, excited tech geeks put forward their speculations about the upcoming smartphones. It was previously known that the two smartphones will be the first to feature Google's Tensor chips for mobile. Google also extensively teased the Pixel lineup highlighting the upgraded features namely the Magic Eraser and Live Translate which heavily rely upon the AI capability of the device. One of the most unique aspects of the smartphone that the tech geeks are looking forward to would be the horizontal camera bar at the back panel that runs along with the width of the device. As per several leaks, the Pixel 6 is set to be loaded with a 6.4" FHD+ 90 Hz display and the Pixel 6 Pro is said to arrive with a 6.7" QHD+ 120 Hz display. it is also said to come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 4x telephoto lens and a primary wide-angle lens. The upcoming lineup might skip the 4x telephoto lens and feature the other two sensors.

On the price front, a report by This is Tech Today suggested that the price of the Pixel 6 is leaked to be around $750 whereas, the Pixel 6 Pro is leaked to be around $1039. It also suggested that the sale of smartphones in India would start around October 28, 2021, however, there have been no official reports confirming the same.

Image: @MADEBYGOOGLE/TWITTER