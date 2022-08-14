Google Pixel Watch could last 24 hours on a single charge: App teardown reveals details

The Pixel Watch from Google has been in the news for quite some time now. While rumours about the watch are circling on the internet for months, the watch was officially announced by Google during the I/O conference held in May. However, we still don't know much about the smartwatch. Nevertheless, a recent report suggests that the smartwatch will offer a battery life of about 24 hours.

Fitbit's latest app contains references to Pixel Watch's battery life

According to a report by 9To5Google, the latest version of the Fitbit app hints at the battery life of the upcoming Pixel Watch. The publication mentions that the in-app text contains references to charging reminders for the Pixel Watch as the app can be used with the Google Pixel Watch. The charging reminders are shown when users are about to go to bed so that the smartwatch connected via Fitbit app has enough battery to track users' sleep.

Further, the report calculates the total battery life offered by the watch by assuming the duration of a full night's sleep and at what percentage the Fitbit app recommends charging before the user goes to sleep. Avoiding complicated mathematics, the report suggests that Google Pixel Watch could offer a battery life of 24 hours. The information corroborates previous reports that said that the Pixel Watch will come with a 300mAh battery.

Pixel Watch might run on Exynos 9110 SoC

According to another report by 9To5Google, Google Pixel Watch will be powered by Samsung's Exynos 9110 SoC. For the uninitiated, the Exynos 9110 SoC was launched by Samsung in 2018, with the first Galaxy Watch. The dual-core chipset is built on a dated 10nm architecture. It is worthy to mention that the Galaxy Watch 3 released in 2020 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2, both feature the Exynos 9110 SoC.

The latest smartwatch by Samsung, Galaxy Watch 4 comes with the Exynos W920 processor. Given that the Pixel Watch will feature Samsung's older smartwatch, it must be in development before the new Samsung chipset was launched, i.e. August 2021. While the processor is a little outdated, the smartwatch does support Fitbit-like health tracking, Google Assistant and Google Maps.