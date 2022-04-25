Google Pixel Watch found in a US restaurant ahead of global launch: Report

While more information about the Google Pixel Watch is showing up on the internet more often, the watch itself was found in a restaurant in the United States. That's right! According to a report by Android Central, someone found the Google Pixel Watch (or what could be the Google Pixel Watch) in a restaurant and sent the images over to the publication. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming smartwatch by Google.

The publication states that the smartwatch in the images looks exactly like the leaked renders of the Google Pixel Watch. It is circular in shape and seems to have a curved dial around the edges and a large crown that could be used for navigating through various menus. Additionally, what looks like the proprietary watch bands that Google will provide with its upcoming smartwatch are also shown in the images.

This might be the Pixel Watch?

In addition, when the source who found the watch tried to boot it, nothing happened but a Google logo appeared on the screen. Additionally, the box of the smartwatch reads that it is for "internal testing and development only" and "has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission and Industry Canada." Building upon the event, it looks like Google is rigorously testing the smartwatch internally as it nears its expected launch in May.

Looking at the Google Pixel Watch images, it feels like Google tried to make the Apple Watch round and this was the result:



It looks premium (and fragile) but at the same time it's nothing special. pic.twitter.com/GAzmU6BPLs — Anthony (@TheGalox_) April 25, 2022

Google purported smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch might not come with the latest operating system. New information shared by known tipster Evan Blass states that the purported Google Pixel watch will run on Wear OS 3.1. The tipster has shared a screenshot of what looks like the interactive tutorials for the upcoming smartwatch, and it mentions that the device will run on Wear OS 3.1.

This is surprising as some of the other smartwatches are already upgraded to Wear OS 3.2, which happens to be the latest version of Wear OS. For instance, the first smartwatch to come with Wear OS 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 now runs Wear OS 3.2. More details about the Google Pixel Watch should come up in near future. Stay tuned for other updates related to smartwatches.