Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a Smartphone's Colour & Storage Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

According to the latest reports, the Google Pixel Watch has surfaced in the inventory system of US carriers. AndroidPolice has learned that the Pixel Watch will come with 32GB of internal storage, which would be more than the 16GB storage on Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 4. Additionally, the smartwatch will be sold in three colours, namely gold, black and grey.

Alongside the Pixel smartwatch, the publication has also learnt about Pixel 6a. The smartphone is yet to be launched and could be available in three colours, including white, black and green. Additionally, it is believed to come with 128Gb internal storage. While the release date and price of both the devices are not known yet, it was hinted previously that they will launch in the month of May. Find details about both the devices given below.

More details about the Google Pixel smartwatch

The Google Pixel Watch is codenamed 'Rohan' and is being worked upon by Google's hardware team. The smartwatch is expected to be launched under Google's Pixel brand. According to a report by Business Insider. the Google Watch will present an example of the true capabilities of Google's Wear OS, as is done by Pixel phone for Google's Android OS. According to The Verge. the Google smartwatch will compete directly with the premium Apple Watch and cost more than Fitbit products.

The Google watch might also feature a Fitbit integration into Google's Wear OS. For those catching up, Fitbit was bought by Google earlier this year in a $2.1 billion deal. From the deal, Google made its aspirations to develop a fully functional smartwatch public. While the company already has one of the best-operating systems for smart wearables (the Wear OS), it has improved upon it with the help of the South Korean tech giant Samsung.

Pixel Watch 👇



I’m hearing that Google is planning on launching it on Thursday, May 26th — over year since we leaked it.



This is the first we’ve seen a set date on the device behind the scenes.



Google is known for pushing back dates — but if they do, we’ll know 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kk0D4Bom6d — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) January 21, 2022

Google Pixel 6a design and specifications (expected)

The Google Pixel 6a might come with a similar design as that of Google Pixel 6. On the front, the device has a centrally located punch-hole display for housing the selfie camera. Overall, the front panel has a rather boxy appearance with the screen curving ever-so-slightly around the corners. In pursuit of making the smartphone look like Google Pixel 6, Google may go with the horizontal visor camera layout on the Pixel 6a. However, the two rear-facing cameras are situated at the top left corner of the device.

The upcoming smartphone is said to feature the same image sensor that has been deployed in Pixel devices since 2018 - the Sony IMX363 (12.2MP). The sensor has been featured in Google's previous smartphones from the Pixel 3 to the relatively new Pixel 5a 5G. However, that should not be a dealbreaker as Google compensates for the lack of hardware through its photographic algorithm that competes with some of the best in the industry.

(Image: Onleaks/91mobiles)