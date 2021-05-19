Google Pixel Watch Release Date, Price, Features & More Revealed

Google's Pixel Watch is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated smartwatches and the rumours around it have been circulating around for years. But, many tech enthusiasts believe that the organisation may finally announce the smartwatch in Google I/O 2021. The massive event started yesterday on 18 May it will take place till May 20. So, if you have been eagerly waiting to know more about the Google Pixel Watch release date, features, price and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Google Pixel Watch specs and features

According to the YouTuber Jon Prosser, in collaboration with Ian Zelbo, the upcoming Google Pixel Watch will come as a premium offering with a slim form factor and a curved display. The smartwatch will boast a metallic frame and a big crown similar to Apple Watch. He also revealed that the much-awaited smartwatch will come in two colours Silver and Black. Moreover, the images displayed by Prosser reveal that the watch will come with changeable straps.

In a Google Patent, tech enthusiasts were able to figure out that the Google Pixel Watch will have a gesture control system to detect movements. However, as many believe that the smartwatch will majorly focus on fitness the feature must be something related to that. As per the survey taken by Google for the watch's features, the Google Pixel Watch will likely feature things like SPO2 (oxygenation) tracking, sleep apnea detection, sleep analysis, heartbeat alerts, recovery time monitoring, stress tracking, pairing for medical devices and gym equipment, rep detection, and calorie tracking.

Google Pixel Watch price

There is little to no information about the upcoming Google Pixel Watch price. But, the competition in the market is high and tech experts expect the prices to somewhere about Rs 29,000 to Rs 30,000.

Google Pixel Watch release date

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the launch of the smartwatch for a very long time. As per the rumours and predictions, the tech enthusiasts believe that the Google Pixel Watch release will happen this year. However, the launch date is still a mystery but one can expect the announcement during the Google I/O conference as the organisation has plans to speak about the latest WearOS big update. If not in this conference, the tech giant may launch the smartwatch during the Pixel 6 event in October.

IMAGE: JON PROSSER & IAN ZELBO YOUTUBE