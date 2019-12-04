Google Stadia Controller To Have Google Assistant And Cross-platform Functionality

Google Stadia is a go, and even though early reviews have been a mixed bag, there's no question that this marks the beginning of a new era for gaming. At its core, Stadia is all about letting you play high-end - AAA - games anywhere, anytime without investing in any hardware. Google does give the option of a custom Stadia controller that's totally optional, but does enhance gaming in many ways.

One of the key features of this Stadia controller is the dedicated Google Assisant buttoon, but it wasn't activated at launch. The button was there, just that you couldn't do anything with it. All this changes now as Google seems to be rolling out a new update that brings Google Assistant support to the Stadia controller.

Features of Google Stadia wireless controller

Until now, the Google Assistant was inactive on Stadia Controller. But the feature is now live for seeking personalized help related to the features or various settings. After this, you will be able to start the game with the help of the Assistant. However, the feature will only be available on Chromecast. Here are the videos of the Stadia Controller.

It is said to be capable of streaming video games up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. Google Assistant features also include the control of a smart home and can trigger any media playback. Different games can be also be accessed, which are there in your Stadia library. However, the problem is that Google has not outlined how the controller will handle new games and its different genres. You will have to pay approximately $85 which is ₹6,000 for a premium membership which Google Stadia Pro. Games like Destiny 2 will be available for Google Stadia Pro members.

