Google Working Closely With Jio To Build Affordable Smartphones: Sundar Pichai

Chief executive officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai, on Thursday, said that Google is working closely with India's Reliance Jio platform to bring affordable smartphones. The CEO added that both the companies are closely engaging on the initiative and the project work is underway, reported PTI. Google head, Sundar Pichai has however not pointed out any specific details regarding the launch or pricing.

We are committed to making progress, added Sundar Pichai.

"We are focused on building an affordable phone...we are committed to making progress on the project and we are working with them (Jio)," Pichai said in a virtual conference with reporters from Asia Pacific.

During the first COVID-19 lockdown in India, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio had received significant investment from Google under 'Google for India Digitisation Fund'. The search engine giant had picked up a 7.7 per cent stake worth Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms and that is when both the companies had partnered for an entry-level development of low-priced smartphones.

Last year, Google had also announced its plan to invest Rs 75,000 crore (USD 10 billion) in India over the next five to seven years to help accelerate the adoption of digital technologies in the country. In his Thursday's speech also Pichai mentioned Google's intentions to look at new opportunities to deploy funds from its USD 10 billion India Digitisation Fund (IDF). He further added that an official announcement will be made later this year.

COVID-19 impact on these projects

The search-engine giant chief further talked about COVID-19 impact on these projects and asserted that pandemic has highlighted importance of technology in today's crisis.

"We realise the importance technology plays, and be it building products like Google Meets or working to make sure all of this works well on their (telecom operators') networks and bringing more affordable access to smartphones and computing, it's just deepened our efforts there," Sundar Pichai was quoted by PTI.

Company's new initiatives

Google chief also spoke on announcement made earlier this month on flagship I/O 2021 event that included a list of new features like new privacy settings, AI tools and release of the first beta of Android 12 that is expected to become part of its products over the course of the year.

While talking about AI monitoring, the CEO added that the company will figure out responsible regulations.

"Over time, we'll have to figure out responsible AI regulations, which promotes innovation but balances it with responsible oversight...We should never lose sight of the benefits AI is going to bring, just like technology has always brought tremendous benefits and work hard to address the downsides and mitigate it, I think that's a construct all of us have to do globally," said Sundar Pichai.

He concluded by pointing out that Google is investing on privacy preservation and to stand upon user expectation.