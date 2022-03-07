Google Working On 'Skin Gestures' For Wearable Devices, Reveals Patent

Technology companies have long been working to improve the methods of input on smart wearable devices like earbuds, smartwatches and more. From button-based input mechanisms to touch-sensitive surfaces, the devices have evolved big time. Recently, an Apple patent surfaced that contained information about how Apple might be working to remove the physical crown from the Apple Watch. Now, another patent has come up and it's from Google.

According to a patent discovered by Let's Go Digital, Google might be developing wearables that respond to taps or swipes made on the skin near them. For instance, users may be able to control the music playback on their wireless earphones by tapping at the skin close to the ear. It could further be customized to designate the number of taps to a specific action. As mentioned in Google's patent, the technology that translates skin gestures into an input command is called Sensor Fusion.

As mentioned earlier, the Google patent talks about different gestures that can be made by the user. Users can tap with different intensities or in different patterns based on the number of taps. Additionally, users may be able to swipe up and down to control volume via earbuds. On smartwatches, users will be able to perform different tasks by tapping on either side of the device. Further, the patent mentions that the devices could use machine learning which will enable them to differentiate between natural movements of the user and international gestures.

This is not the first time such a piece of technology has surfaced on the internet. Recently, Sony launched a pair of TWS that can be controlled by tapping on the skin near the earphones, rather than directly on the earphones. They are called the LinkBuds WFL-900 and have a rather unusual form factor. Google may implement this technology of reading inputs on another surface rather than the device in its upcoming Pixel Watch.

