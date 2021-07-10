GoPro Hero 10 Black Price And Release Date: Learn More About The Upcoming Action Camera

GoPro has been one of the most popular companies known for its sports-action cameras. There have been a number of speculations about the upcoming GoPro Hero 10 Black version to be released. This is mostly because the company released a new addition to their Hero Black series. This started after the Hero Black 6 was released in September 2016. Usually, the makers manage to bring in some of the most useful and exciting features for their Hero Black series action cameras. Apart from this, the users have also been trying to find some information about the GoPro Hero 10 Black price.

GoPro Hero 10 Black Release date and price speculations

Nothing official has been released about the price or the release date of their upcoming GoPro Hero 10 Black cameras. However, experts suggest that there could be a huge jumbo in the camera’s price when compared to the previous version of the GoPro Hero 9 Black camera. The price of the older version was $449.99 USD and it is expected to increase drastically for the new version of the camera.

It also seems like the pandemic did not have much effect on the production of this company. This is because they successfully delivered the new Hero 9 Black in September 2020. The makers would have also announced the delay of the release of their new camera if anything like this were to happen. Apart from this, rumours suggest that some new features and upgrades will be made to this GoPro Hero 10 Black camera.

According to a story by TechRadar, the upcoming camera could bring in a brand new processor for its users. This would be the biggest difference from the previous versions of the Hero Black series. Some rumours also suggest the introduction of larger sensors for better low-light performance. This could be extremely helpful for their action-sports camera. Apart from this, these new upgrades could also power the switch from 2.7K / 120fps to 4K/120fps which seriously needs to be added soon. No other information has been released by the makers. Thus keep an eye for any new updates on GoPro’s social media handles.