HDMI 2.1 With SBTM Functionality To Be Unveiled At CES 2022; All You Need To Know

The HDMI Forum is about to showcase a new standard at the CES 2022. The latest data transfer protocol is called HDMI 2.1a and it brings along with a new functionality called Source-Based Tone Mapping. The new functionality offloads some HDR tone mapping to the source or content, which can be a computer or a set-top box, apart from the tone mapping on the receiver. Keep reading to know more about what is the HDMI standard and how will the SBTM functionality improve HDMI.

According to a report by The Verge, Source-Based Tone Mapping will not replace Dolby Vision of HDR10, instead, SBTM will improve existing HDR protocols by enabling better optimization of the content at its source. Its practical implementation will remove the need for users manually calibrating their screens. The SBTM functionality will also help in the better relay of mixed audiovisual signals, like in the case of video streamers. However, the feature will remain optional and manufacturers utilizing the HDMI protocol will decide whether or not they wish to include it on their latest products.

What is the HDMI?

High Definition Multimedia Interface or HDMI is a medium for transmitting both audio and video data together between digital devices. For a transfer to take place, both the source and the receiver or data shall be HDMI-compliant. In recent years, HDMI has taken over other methods to become the standard method for transferring data between devices. The HDMI cables are now used for connecting television sets with set-top boxes and for delivering video output on computer systems.

The HDMI protocol provides certain advantages over the conventional data transfer methods, including DVI and component video. The HDMI connectors are smaller than the old video connectors. Secondly, it provides an option to simultaneously transfer both video and audio signals. Additionally, HDMI cables also support high-definition video output. HDMI connectors are available in three sizes including micro, mini and standard. Then there are different types of HDMI cables that have different specifications. For instance, the HDMI Standard cable can transmit 1080p or 720p signals. The high-speed HDMI cables can transmit up to 4K at 30 fps.