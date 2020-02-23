Hot Wheels Announces Remote-controlled Version Of Tesla’s Cybertruck

Toy company Mattel Inc has announced a Hot Wheels-branded remote-controlled version of Tesla's Cybertruck. According to reports, the new Tesla-modelled remote control car is available for preorder in two different sizes, 1:64 scale Cybertruck and a much bigger 1:10 scale version. According to the Mettel's website, the 1:64 scale model will cost $20 while the 1:10 scale model is available for $400 on preorder. As per Mattel, the products will be limited editions, meaning they will be available until they're sold out.

According to the company's website, the 1:10 scale model will have functioning headlights and taillights to maintain visibility with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) featuring Chill or Sports mode. The Hot Wheels Cybertruck model will have the Tonneau vault that will open up to reveal interior details true to its life-size inspiration. The 1:10 scale model will have a telescopic tailgate that folds out into the loading ramp. The car will have a removable plastic body to access the internal battery and drivetrain system. The 1:10 scale model will reportedly come with 9.9V, 3,300mAh rechargeable battery with 1:1 charge/run time.

Cybertruck launch

Meanwhile, for Elon Musk and Tesla, the unveiling of the Cybertruck didn't go as planned. On November 21 when Tesla unveiled the car to the world, Elon Musk called Tesla's head designer Franz von Holzhausen onto the stage to throw a big metal ball at the side window in order to showcase the strength of the vehicle's armoured glass windows. Musk's stunt backfired big time as the glass window cracked immediately after Franz threw the steel ball. But that didn't stop Musk from inviting Franz to throw the ball again on another window and the result that followed left the tech billionaire embarrassed.

According to reports, Tesla's Cybertruck base model will be available in the market for $39,000 with a range of 250 miles and a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds. It is the Single Motor Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) version which will achieve 0 to 60 mph within 6.5 seconds. The Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) model of the Cyberstruck will cost $49,900 and will be able to tow 10,000 pounds. With a range of up to 300 miles, this version will reach 60 mph within 4.5 seconds.

