How Long Do Switch Controllers Take To Charge? Know All About The Joy-Con Controllers Here

Due to the complex technology packed into such a small package, the joy-con controllers have a high price. HD Rumble (enhanced rumble), IR camera (thermal camera), gyroscope, NFC reader/writer for Amiibos, and a 20-hour battery life for both controllers are among the features of the Joy-cons. Each one cost $45 to make. So how long do Switch controllers take to charge? Continue reading the article to know all about charging Switch controllers.

Switch Controllers Charging Guide

It takes approximately 3 and a half hours to fully charge the Joy-Con controllers. There are different ways by which you can charge these Joy-Con controllers and they are mentioned below:

Connect the Joy-Con to the Nintendo Switch console while it is connected to the system and charge it.

While connected to the charging grip for the Joy-Con. You'll need to connect the Joy-Con to the Joy-Con charging grip for this. Next, use the USB cable supplied in the box to connect the Joy-Con charging grip to the Nintendo Switch dock, or connect it straight to the Nintendo Switch AC adapter (HAC-002).

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller may be charged by connecting the controller to the Nintendo Switch dock using the USB charging cable, which is offered separately. This must be done with the dock attached to the AC adaptor.

To check the console's battery life, go to the HOME Menu and then click System Settings. Then select System from the list of options on the left. Select Console Battery from the right-hand menu (percent). On the HOME Menu, press A to see the approximate battery life %. To disable this feature, press A once again.

Switch Controllers Not Charging

What should you do if your switch controllers aren't charging? The first step is to reset the AC adapter by leaving it unplugged for at least 30 seconds from both ends. You should also double-check that you're using the Nintendo Switch AC adapter (model No. HAC-002) and that there are no cuts, kinks, or frayed cables, among other things. If any damage is discovered, or if a different charger is being used, replacing it with the appropriate accessories may be the solution.

IMAGE: Nintendo