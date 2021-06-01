How Long Do Switch Controllers Take To Charge? Know All About The Joy-Con Controllers Here

Quick links:
IMAGE: Nintendo
Due to the complex technology packed into such a small package, the joy-con controllers have a high price. HD Rumble (enhanced rumble), IR camera (thermal camera), gyroscope, NFC reader/writer for Amiibos, and a 20-hour battery life for both controllers are among the features of the Joy-cons. Each one cost $45 to make. So how long do Switch controllers take to charge? Continue reading the article to know all about charging Switch controllers.
It takes approximately 3 and a half hours to fully charge the Joy-Con controllers. There are different ways by which you can charge these Joy-Con controllers and they are mentioned below:
To check the console's battery life, go to the HOME Menu and then click System Settings. Then select System from the list of options on the left. Select Console Battery from the right-hand menu (percent). On the HOME Menu, press A to see the approximate battery life %. To disable this feature, press A once again.
What should you do if your switch controllers aren't charging? The first step is to reset the AC adapter by leaving it unplugged for at least 30 seconds from both ends. You should also double-check that you're using the Nintendo Switch AC adapter (model No. HAC-002) and that there are no cuts, kinks, or frayed cables, among other things. If any damage is discovered, or if a different charger is being used, replacing it with the appropriate accessories may be the solution.