How To Back Up Apple Watch? Apple Watch Back Up, Delete Back Up And More

All of Apple’s devices are seamlessly integrated through the user’s Apple ID. So essentially information from one device can be accessed by the user through all the other Apple Devices they own. One of the devices that has become a popular part of this system is the Apple Watch. Users have been confused about the various settings of the Apple Watch and many have been asking how to back up Apple Watch.

How to back up Apple Watch?

Many people have been wondering about how to save the data stored on the Apple Watch. Fortunately for them, the Apple Watch has been designed in such a way that it just needs an active internet and Bluetooth connection and needs to be near the iPhone it has been paired with, the rest of the backup work it does itself. When the user unpairs their Apple Watch from their iPhone, the device backs up the last saved data and stores it on the iPhone for the user. The user can then use this Apple Watch Backup to restore their new or old Apple Watch. When the iPhone is synced to a Macbook or iCloud, the Apple Watch Backup stored on the iPhone gets synced too.

How to delete Apple Watch backup?

Numerous users sometimes wish to delete Apple Watch Back up. This can be to create more space on their device or maybe to start fresh with their new Apple Watch. The Apple Watch backup is stored on the iPhone and therefore it has to be deleted from there. Here’s how to delete Apple Watch Backup from iPhone:

First, the user should open the Settings application on their iPhone and select the General Option.

In the General Option, the user should find and select the iPhone Storage Option, in this tab the user will be able to view all the information about the storage consumed by each application through the list view.

In the list, the user should scroll down and look for the Watch Application and select it.

Once selected, the user will be able to view all the Apple Watch backups on their device, they can either delete the ones they don’t desire by swiping right on it, or they can delete all by selecting the Remove All Back Ups option at the end of the page.

What does the Apple Watch backup include and not include?

Data Stored:

App-specific data (for built-in apps) and settings (for built-in and third-party apps). For example, Maps, distance, units, and your settings for Mail, Calendar, Stocks, and Weather.

App layout on the Home screen

Clock face settings, including your current watch face, customizations, and order

Dock settings, including the order, whether you sort by favorites or recents, and available apps

General system settings, such as brightness, sound, and haptic settings

Health and Fitness data, such as history, awards, Workout and Activity calibration data from your Apple Watch, and user-entered data (To back up Health and Fitness data, you need to use iCloud or an encrypted backup on your computer.)

Notification settings

Playlists, albums, and mixes that are synced to your Apple Watch, and your Music settings

The Siri Voice Feedback setting that controls when Siri speaks

Synced photo album (To see which album syncs, open the Apple Watch app, tap the My Watch tab, then tap Photos > Synced Album.)

Time Zone

Data Not Stored:

Bluetooth pairings

Credit or debit cards that are used for Apple Pay on your Apple Watch

Passcode for your Apple Watch

Messages*

IMAGE: COMPUTERARTS TWITTER