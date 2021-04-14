How To Check Laptop Model? Step-by-step Guide To Find Your Laptop Model Information

One can find a huge variety of laptops and different models according to their use. But some users do not have an idea about the model of their laptop and are thus asking questions like how to check laptop model. To help them out, we have managed to gather some information that could answer your question about how to check laptop model. Read more

How to check laptop model ?

The users have recently been trying to find more information about ways to find their laptop model. First they will need to open their laptop and open up the start screen. Then they will be required to type in RUN in the search box to open the RUN window on their laptops. Then they will need to type in "msinfo32" and press enter. This will open up a window that can give you details about information like model number on the laptop, system configuration and all the other additional details. Apart from this, there are also a number of other ways one can find the laptop model number. To help out our readers, we have managed to list all these ways to check the model number of laptops.

Method 1

First click on the Start button

Then right-click on the option "Computer"

Then choose the "Properties" option

This will open all the information related to the laptop’s make and model, operating system, specifications and even the processor model.

Method 2

It might be difficult to find information about some items like the motherboard and its model. Thus the people are required to use third-party applications like CPU-Z or SiSoftware Sandra to know the details about the motherboard. They will need to install the application on their device and get all the required information easily.

Method 3

First click on the Start button

Then double-click on "Components."

There you will see a list of options in front

Choose any option like the hardware device.

You will be able to get information about the option selected in the previous step

You will be able to find information including the manufacturer’s name, location of the driver and more about your laptop.

Method 4

First click on the Start button

Then open the System Information window on your laptop

Then you will be able to see a ‘Find What field’

Type in anything you want to know about the laptop

Then Click "Find"

