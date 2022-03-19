How to enable Universal Control on iPad and Mac? Step-by-step guide

Tech giant Apple has recently launched a software update for its devices and it comes with one of the most useful features of all time - Universal Control. Notably, the feature permits users to control their iPad and Mac with the same keyboard and mouse. To enable the feature, users are first required to set it up on both their Mac and iPad. Thereafter, once a user takes the cursor beyond the edge of their MacBook or iMac, the cursor appears on the iPad, thereby making it easier for users who work with multiple devices at the same time.

Once the feature is set up, users who wish to work on their Mac and iPad simultaneously will be able to do so without changing their input devices. It is pertinent to mention here that over the years, iPads have been used as an external display for Mac devices by either a wireless or a wired connection. Universal Control eliminates the requirement for having multiple input devices on a desk, hence saving some space and the time to connect those devices with an iPad. Find more details about how to set up Universal Control below. It is important to note that the feature is still in beta.

How to enable Universal Control on iPad?

On an iPad, open Settings

Head over to the 'General' section

Tap on 'AirPlay & Handoff'

In the menu that opens, enable the 'Cursor and Keyboard' option

How to enable Universal Control on Mac?

On a Mac, open System Preferences

Therein, open the menu called Displays

At the bottom of the menu, click on Universal Control

The system will show three options on the screen 'Allow your cursor and keyboard to move between any nearby Mac or iPad' 'Push through the edge of a display to connect a nearby Mac or iPad' 'Automatically reconnect to any nearby Mac or iPad'

Checking the first two options is necessary for the feature to function

How to use Universal Control on an iPad and Mac?

Now that Universal Control is activated on the iPad and Mac that are to be integrated, place both the devices side by side. For instance, let's assume that the iPad is kept on the right side of the Mac. Take control of the cursor using either the MacBook's trackpad or an external mouse and move past the right edge of Mac's display. As the cursor moves out of Mac's screen, it should start appearing on the iPad's screen. Keep pushing the cursor until it freely moves around on the screen of the iPad and that is it - Universal Control is activated.

