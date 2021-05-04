How To Free Up Space On Apple Watch? Steps To Free Up Space And Reset Apple Watch

Apple users can have an iPhone, iPad, Macbook, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and more that work together in perfect harmony. The Apple Watch is one of the recent additions to Apple’s product line and is turning out to be one of their most-used devices. Many have been confused about various settings with the Apple Watch. Numerous people want to learn how to free up space on Apple Watch.

How to free up space on Apple Watch?

Many people when trying to update their Apple Watch face the warning that they do not have enough space to install the update. In these situations, the users need to delete some data in order to create enough space for the update to be installed. Users can check the amount of storage they have left on their Apple Watch by either checking it from the Apple Watch App on their iPhones or through the Settings application on the Apple Watch itself. Check out the ways to free up Apple Watch Storage below:

Users can delete the applications they don’t need by long-pressing them on the Apple Watch.

Users can also free up some space by deleting excess music from the Apple Watch through the Apple Watch application on their iPhones.

Sometimes the Apple Watch needs to be reset, the users can factory data reset their device and restore it from the Apple Watch backup on their iPhones.

Apple Watch Storage Reset

Sometimes factory data reset of a device can free up a lot of space, the users have the option to start fresh with a clean sheet or they can restore the device from the Apple Watch backup. Many users don’t know the process to reset their Apple Watch. Check out how to factory data reset Apple Watch below:

First, the users will have to open the Settings application on their Apple Watch

Then they need to slide down and select the General Option

In that tab, the users need to look for the Reset option and tap on that

Here they will need to click on the option Erase All Content and Settings

If a password has been set, then the user will have to feed that in

Then the user needs to Tap Erase all to confirm and this will reset their Apple Watch to factory settings.

Promo Image Source: MacRumors Twitter