How To Right Click On MacBook? Here Are The Ways In Which You Access The Feature

When Apple released its first computer, it had a mouse that was missing a right-click button. Not only did it baffle many users at the time but it also made many avert their plans of buying a piece of technology that seemed to lack one of the most basic features in computer. Today the Macbook Air and Macbook Pro models work seamlessly with or without a mouse, but initially many Apple computer users had to struggle with the lack of right-click. Find out how to how to right click on Macbook?

How to right-click on Macbook?

Use a Mouse to right-click on Macbook

The easiest solution to this ‘missing right click’ fiasco is using a mouse. You can simply connect a mouse that has a right click button built-in and voila there you have it, a string of new features. Note that a newer Mac will instantly recognize just about any mouse you pick up from the market and will respond to your right-clicks quickly as well.

Use two fingers on the trackpad

The Macbook’s trackpad is a key part of the smooth & rich user experience that it provides. When you will tap your Mac's trackpad with two fingers spaced within an inch or so of one another, you will see the result of a right-click. But there is a possibility that your computer won't recognize your two-finger tap. In that case fret not, just check your trackpad's settings in System Preferences.

Hold the ‘Control’ button as you click

The Control button in a Macbook is obviously the one that reads "control." But it might trick you because it's placed differently than the CTRL button is on most keyboards. While the control button is held, use the left button. There you have it another easy peasy way to right click on MacBook.

More about the Macbook

The MacBook is a brand of Macintosh laptop, which is designed and marketed by Apple. MacBook laptops Apple's macOS operating system since 2006. The model not only replaced the PowerBook and iBook brands which were earlier Apple products but also became very popular among its customers. The current lineup of products consist of the MacBook Air launched in 2008 and the MacBook Pro launched in 2006.

