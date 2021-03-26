How To Take Screenshot In MacBook Air? Here's A Step By Step Guide

MacBook Air is one of Apple’s most popular products. What makes the laptop a go-to for many is that it has some super cool features and buying one wouldn’t leave a hole in your pocket. It is a more accessible option for those who cannot afford a Macbook pro model in the present. Find out how to take screenshot in Macbook air?

How to take a screenshot in Macbook air?

Step 1: To take a screenshot, you will need three keys from your keyboard. Hold these three keys together: Shift, Command, and 3 and you should be able to capture your full screen.

Step 2: If you see a thumbnail in the corner of your screen that means you have successfully taken the screenshot. Along with it you will also be able to hear a ‘photo clicking’ sound.

Step 3: If you click on the thumbnail at the edge of the screen you will be able to edit the screenshot.

Step 4: You can also wait for the screenshot to be saved to your desktop before you go ahead to edit it.

How to capture a particular portion of the screen?

Press and hold these keys together: Shift, Command, and 4

Drag the crosshair that appears on your screen and select a particular area of your screen to capture it. To move the selection, press and hold the space bar while dragging it.

You can also the screenshot by hitting the Esc (Escape) key.

Release your mouse or trackpad button

If a thumbnail appears in the corner of your screen, click to edit the screenshot.

Where have your screenshots in Macbook air been saved?

By default, screenshots in MacBook air get saved to your desktop with the name ”Screen Shot [date] at [time].png.” However, in macOS Mojave or later, you can change the default location of saved screenshots. You can simply drag the thumbnail to a folder you wish to move it in and drop it. To copy your screenshot to the Clipboard, press and hold the Control key while you are taking the screenshot. You can then paste the screenshot where you want to. Please note that some apps, such as the Apple TV app, might not let you take screenshots of their windows.

Source: Screenshots from Macbook Air & Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash