HP 11-inch Windows Tablet With Rotating Camera Released In US; Check Specs And Price

HP announced an 11-inch Windows tablet back in September 2021. While other specifications of the tablet are regular, the company said that it will come with a rotating camera. The tablet will come in two models, one with an external keyboard and one without an external keyboard. Now while the device was supposed to be launched in December 2021, it got delayed. Nevertheless, now it is available to purchase in the United States via Best Buy.

As mentioned on Best Buy, the HP 11-inch Windows tablet. without the external keyboard is priced at $499.99. This particular model will be delivered by Best Buy in 11 days from order, according to the official website. On the other hand, the HP 11-inch Windows tablet with the keyboard is priced at $599.99. Additionally, Best Buy mentions that this product will get delivered on the same day.

HP 11-inch Tablet PC specifications

Display

Right out of the box, the HP 11-inch Windows tablet comes with an 11-inch screen, which has a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels. The tablet has an 84.6% screen to body ratio and supports 100% of the sRGB colour gamut. Along with a peak brightness of 400 nits, the display shall be large enough for most purposes, including watching content or editing a word document. It also supports stylus input. The screen is situated in a sleek chassis that looks decent.

Processor

Under the hood, the HP tablet features an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, which has four cores and up to 3.2GHz of CPU clock speed. Along with the processor, users also get Intel UHD graphics. The 10nm processor is shipped with 128GB of NVMe storage and 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The device runs on Windows 11 Home in S Mode and features Wi-Fi as the connectivity option.

Additional features

The most unique aspect of the device is its rating camera. The HP 11" tablet does not have a front-facing camera. It is the 13MP rear camera that is fit in a hinge and rotates all the way to act as the selfie shooter. Further, the device has an array of microphones to deliver decent audio quality while attending meetings on the Wi-Fi connection. Additionally, the device features a Type-C port to charge to transfer data and a fingerprint reader. Stay tuned for more technology news and gadgets news.