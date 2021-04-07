HP Chromebook 11A Price, Specifications, And All Other Details

Laptops have almost taken over the work sector, people prefer using laptops over desktops, thanks to the mobility and functionality it provides. Brands have started taking their laptops a lot more seriously and have started integrating next-gen tech into them, to make the switch from a Desktop to a Laptop almost seamless. One of the latest products that are coming out is a Chromebook 11A by HP. People want to learn the price, specs, and more about the HP Chromebook 11A.

HP Chromebook 11A Price

This is one of the most reasonable price ranges for any HP Laptop. People can get their own HP Chromebook 11A at the price of INR 21,999. The HP Chromebook 11A price has been made so affordable so that people don’t have to sacrifice the features they need because the price doesn’t meet their budget.

HP Chromebook 11A Specifications

For the price this new laptop is coming at, the users will get a wonderful package of features. Check out the HP Chromebook 11A specifications below:

The Chromebook 11A has a fantastic IPS touchscreen display with a pixel density of 1,366x768 pixels.

HP chose ARM for the Chromebook 11A, opting to ship the HP Chromebook 11a with a MediaTek MT 8183 SoC. It features four Cortex-A73 and four small Cortex-A53 cores and an ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

The Chromebook 11A will feature a 37Wh battery that will provide the users with 16 hours of usage on a single charge.

The Chromebook 11A will support 4GB RAM and will have 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable to 256 GB. The laptop will feature a mix of USB Type-A and Type-C ports. It will also sport an HD webcam and Dual Speakers.

It is a light and slim product, making portability one of the selling points for this laptop.

HP Chromebook 11A Launched

The HP Chromebook 11A Launched just recently and the people are already lining up to place their orders. This is a part of the affordable series by HP and was made with one thought in mind that users should receive the best product at the lowest possible price point and HP has managed to pull that off. Users can go ahead and purchase the HP Chromebook 11A for the price of INR 21,999 and receive the features of a flagship laptop. With this move, HP wants top technology in the hands of every user.

Promo Image Source: HP Twitter