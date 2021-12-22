HP India's 1st Under Make In India; Tech Giant To Manufacture Laptops, Desktops At Home

On Wednesday, tech giant HP announced that it has started manufacturing several PC products, including laptops in India, as a part of HP Make in India initiative and India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme. Several products that will be manufactured in India include HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks and HP G8 series notebooks. The company has also expanded its line-up of locally-manufactured commercial desktops by adding mutiple models of desktops like mini towers (MT), mini desktops (DM), small form factor (SFF) desktops and a series of All-in-One PCs.

These products have both Intel and AMD processor options and will cater to a wide range of customer segments. In a statement, HP said, "The proximity of the Flex facility to the Chennai port improves operational efficiency and ease of sourcing of raw materials for manufacturing laptops and other PC products." This marks the first time that HP will manufacture such a wide range of hardware in India.

In a press release, the company noted that it is manufacturing these products at a facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The company said that some of these products 'qualify under public procurement order of the Government and will be available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which a portal to meet the demands of the government departments and other customers.'

Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India Market said that the company has 'partnered closely with the country since it began its operation in India. He said that India made 'significant progress and emphasis on digital transformation', they have worked with the Government of India and state governments in their mission 'to empower lives of millions of citizens and enhance the communities' quality of life.'

Patel said that by partnering with Flex to manufacture commercial desktops, the company 'has significantly expanded operations to reaffirm its commitment to Make in India initiative.' He said that PCs 'are more essential than ever, enabling work, learn, earn and entertain opportunities.' He added that with the expansion of local manufacturing, HP India will be 'able to better serve the needs of their partners and customers.'

Image: Shutterstock