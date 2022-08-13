HP launches new all-in-one PCs in India: Check specifications and price here

HP has launched two new all-in-one PCs in India. The HP ENVY 34-inch all-in-one features an anti-glare display which provides a fluid channel for users' creativity to flow. The PC’s sleek style is matched by the clever, moveable camera that makes it easy to switch to multiple positions for optimal views.

The HP Pavilion 31.5-inch all-in-one PC is designed to toggle smoothly between a streamlined work environment and a clutter-free entertainment experience. It is an ideal choice for a hybrid lifestyle by serving multiple purposes of work, creativity and entertainment into a single space-saving device. Keep reading to know more about the new HP all-in-one PC series.

HP ENVY 34-inch all-in-one specifications

5K display with a 21:9 aspect ratio can fit more work into the creative process

Powered by 11th Gen 8-core Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 gives users the power to handle creative needs

Better contrast and resolution with 16MP camera with binning technology and larger sensor

HP Quick Drop, Amazon Alexa Voice Assistant, HP Enhanced Lighting for enhancing creative output

Experience a new level of convenience with wireless charging built right into the base

A detachable, magnetic camera makes it easy to swap to multiple positions for better angles

Advanced camera sensors and HP Enhanced Lighting for video chats

Anti-reflection glass to enable a great viewing experience and comfort under various lighting conditions

Ultra-thin, barely visible 3-Sided Micro Edge Bezel display appearance with a beautifully efficient

HP Pavilion 31.5-inch all-in-one specifications

Features a 31.5-inch UHD[4] display with HDR 400, DCI-P3 98% and QHD/sRGB 99%

HP Eyesafe® Certified; Flicker-Free TUV Certified; Anti-Glare Panel

Powered by 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 processors

Bring all the entertainment needs together with the multiple HDMI ports and feel more immersed with Audio by B&O

