HP Pavilion Aero 13 Launched In India; Check Specifications, Price & More

HP has launched the Aero 13 laptop in India, which comes with an AMD processor and weighs less than 1kg. The laptop comes in two models with differences in processor. It is available in three colours and starts from Rs. 79,999. The compact laptop from HP is Windows 11 ready is and up for grabs on HP’s official website. Keep reading to know more about HP Aero 13 specifications and price.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Specifications

Display

The HP Aero 13 comes with a 13.3” WUXGA IPS screen with minimal bezels on all sides. The panel used is anti-glare and can shine as bright as 400 nits. Additionally, it also supports the sRGB colour gamut up to 100% and is built on a 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen size makes the laptop easy to carry around and place in small bags or laptop sleeves. The display has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

Performance

In terms of processor, the compact laptop gives users two options: the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U. Both the processors come with AMD Radeon graphics. Along with the processor, the laptop comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200 MHz and a 512GB PCle NVMe M.2 SSD, making the laptop fast enough to handle heavy multitasking and quick loading features. While the laptop runs on Windows 10 out of the box, HP says that the device will be upgradable to Windows 11 which will be launched later this year.

Battery and connectivity

HP claims that the Aero 13 can last up to 10.5 hours on one charge, as it comes with a 45Wh Li-polymer 3-cell battery. Besides, the laptop comes with a 65W fast charger included in the box. The device weighs only 970 grams and is made up of post-consumer recycled plastics. With respect to connectivity, the HP Aero 13 comes with a SuperSpeed USC-C 10Gbps port. Two SuperSpeed USB-A 5Gbps ports, a headphone/mic jack and an HDMI 2.0 port. A 720p HD webcam is mounted on the top bezel, accompanies by a dual array of microphones. Additionally, the device supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Price

The compact laptop from HP will come with two models. The one with AMD Ryzen 5 5600U is priced at Rs. 79,999 and the one with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U is priced at Rs. 94,999. The laptop will be available in three colours which are Pale Rose Gold, Natural Silver and Ceramic White. Those who wish to purchase the HP Pavilion Aero 13 can either visit HP World Stores or log on to HP's official website.