HP Victus 16 launched in India: check specifications, price and availability

With the rising popularity of online games such as Fortnite, Minecraft, and other demanding multiplayer titles, the gaming laptop market has been flourishing. Catering to the rise in demand, HP has launched a new series of gaming laptops called Victus. The new gaming laptops will be available with both AMD and Intel processors, along with Radeon and Nvidia GPUs. While the laptops with AMD processors are called HP Victus E series, the laptops with Intel processors are called HP Victus D series. Although the E series laptops are currently available on Amazon, the D series laptops will be available later via Reliance Digital's online and offline stores.

HP Victus 16 specifications

Display

The HP Victus 16 comes with a 16.1" IPS FHD anti-glare display across all series and devices. Since it is being placed as a gaming laptop, the screen size is quite large, and some models also come with a 144Hz refresh rate, for providing an exquisite gaming experience. The devices are also equipped with 'Eyesafe low blue-light' technology, which protects eyes against strain from blue light emission from display panels.

Performance

In terms of performance, the HP Victus 16 laptops have a variety of options to offer. The HP Victus E Series comes with AMD processors, starting from Ryzen 5 5600H up to Ryzen 7 5800H. The E series laptops are available on Amazon in four different models, depending on storage and features. On the other side, the D series laptops come with Intel processors, starting from 11th Generation Intel Core i5 up to Core i7. Both the series will come with the following GPUs from Nvidia: GTX 1650, RTX 3050, RTX 3050Ti and RTX 3060. The combinations are available across several price points and have delivered decent performance on other devices.

IMAGE: HP.COM

Storage

The devices across both the E and D series offer up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which is upgradable up to 32GB. On the storage part, the Victus 16 comes with single SSD's of up to 512GB PCle Gen4. The most affordable variant in the HP Victus E series comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of fast SSD, which might be enough for more users. However, full-time gamers might have to keep an external storage device, as some titles are quite heavy.

Connectivity

Additionally, HP has implemented a give-way airflow system that maintains the optimal temperature for high performance. The gaming laptops also come with OMEN Gaming HUB, a software that allows users to customize the performance of their device and additional features like performance modes, network booster, system vitals monitor, etc. The HP Victus laptops also support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, along with 3 USB 3.0 ports and 1 HDMI port. There is a card reader and a 3.5mm jack as well.

IMAGE: HP.COM

HP Victus 16 price

The HP Victus 16 E series starts with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and Nvidia GTC 1650 GPU, along with 8/512GB memory is priced at Rs. 66,990 on Amazon as of July 27, 2021. An additional coupon of Rs. 2,000 is also available, reducing the price of the laptop to Rs. 64,990. The HP Victus D series starts at Rs. 74,990, and comes with an Intel Core i5 processor. Options in terms of GPU are available with all the devices. The device will be released on August 20, 2021, and shipment will follow soon.