HP Victus Gaming Laptops Launched With AMD And Intel Processing Options

HP has now managed to launch a new Victus series of gaming laptops for the Indian gaming community. Coming up with this new HP Victus gaming laptop is a great step taken by HP for shifting to a more sustainable production process. These laptops are made out of post-consumer recycled ocean-bound plastic and the makers are not holding back to make it an extremely powerful and capable device for gaming. These environmentally sustainable laptops have the option of choosing either an Intel or AMD processing unit. This has now been one of the most talked-about topics amongst the tech community. So here is all the information on the internet about the HP Victus release date, price and specifications. Read more.

HP Victus gaming laptops price, specifications and more

Seeing HP use an AMD GPU for their gaming laptops is not usual. This is mostly because the leading gaming laptop manufacturers usually opt for Intel or other well-renowned processing units for their devices. But seeing HP release more options for their gamers certainly shows their thought process behind coming up with their new HP Victus gaming laptops. HP Victus price for the model that is powered by AMD Ryzen Processor will start at Rs 64,999 and the one powered by 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake processors will start at Rs 74,999. Keep in mind that the ones with Intel processors have been made exclusive for Reliance Digital retailers. Apart from this, the users have also been asking about the HP Victus release date and specifications.

The users have an option to choose between Intel and AMD configurations for this gaming laptop series. Talking about the AMD model of the laptop, users can choose between Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 7 5800H processors which can be paired along with an AMD Radeon RX 5600M or an Nvidia GeForce GTX 3060 graphics card. The Intel model of the laptop will offer a Core i5-11300H or a Core i7-11800H. But only GeForce RTX 3060 will be available as a single GPU option. Both of these models will also have 16GB of RAM (expandable up to 32GB) and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The screen will have a 16-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness. No other information has been released about these laptops.