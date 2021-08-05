HP X-Series of gaming monitors launched, check price and specifications

HP has announced the X-Series lineup of gaming monitors, which consists of seven new gaming monitors in both flat and curved screens. The monitors feature a high refresh rate of 165Hz, come with an IPS panel and have a 1 ms response time. While a few models are available to purchase, others will be available soon. Keep reading to know more about the HP X-Series of gaming monitors, their specifications and price.

HP X-Series gaming monitors specification

As mentioned earlier, an IPS panel, 165Hz refresher rate and 1ms response time are standard across all the models of the HP Gaming monitor series. The series starts with HP X27, which comes with a 27" FHD display at 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The HP X27q goes a step ahead, as it features a QHD display with 2,560 x 1,440 pixels with supports HDR 400 content. Features that are common in both models are pivot rotation, anti-glare screen, height adjustment, gaming console compatibility and a peak brightness of 400 nits. Additionally, there is a low blue light mode.

On both models, a user gets an HDMI 2.0 port with HDCP support, a headphone jack and a DisplayPort 1.4. In terms of looks, the models are sleek and have thinner bezels on all sides. While these are the models that are available to buy, the rest of the lineup will be available later in August 2021. The HP X27 is priced at $259.99, which roughly translated to Rs. 19,300 and the HP X27q is priced at $339.99, which roughly translates to RS. 25,200.

Other models in the lineup include the HP X32 gaming monitor, which comes with a 31.5" QHD display. Along with similar specifications as the HP X27q, the monitor is priced at $389.99. Another model called HP X34 will feature a QHD 3,440 x 1,440 pixels ultra-wide display and will be priced at $459.99. Both the HP X32 and HP X34 support HDR 400 content. In the coming months, HP will reveal other high-end models in the lineup, including the 1500R curved screen monitors. The HP X27c has an FHD curved display, the HP X27qc and the HP X32c have a QHD curved display. All the monitors will come with VESA mounts.