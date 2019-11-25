Huawei’s MatePad Pro Is World’s First Tablet With A Punch-hole Display 

Huawei has launched the MediaPad Pro, the world’s first tablet with a punch-hole display, in China. The MediaPad Pro is a high-end Android tablet designed from the ground up to take on the likes of the iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with a premium design and flagship specs. Sadly, Huawei’s current “situation” with the US government makes the MediaPad Pro’s foray into global markets challenging – since Huawei can’t outfit the thing with the Google Play Store and Google services.

Huawei MatePad Pro specs and features

Be that as it may, much like the Mate 30 Pro launched recently, the MatePad Pro also has a lot going for itself. The tablet, as mentioned earlier, has a punch-hole display cutout which when coupled with its 4.9mm slim bezels entails in a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 90 per cent. The tablet also comes in a slew of fancy colours including White, Black, Green and Orange. Much like any other high-end tablet, the MediaPad Pro also supports a keyboard and M-Pen stylus accessories.

Speaking of core specs, the MediaPad Pro has a 10.8-inch IPS LCD display with a QHD+ resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. The tablet is powered by Huawei’s top-tier Kirin 990 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Software inside is Android 10-based EMUI 10. As is usually the case with such tablets, Huawei also offers a laptop-like mode and multi window support among other software quirks for productivity.

The tablet is further backed by a sizeable 7,250mAh and supports 40W fast wired, 15W wireless and 7.5W reverse wireless charging. This one also gets quad speakers. For optics, the MediaPad Pro has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

Huawei MediaPad Pro price

Huawei has launched the MediaPad Pro in China at a starting price of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 33,600) for the base variant with Wi-Fi and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, going all the way to CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 45,800) for the top-end LTE model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Global availability is yet to be announced.

