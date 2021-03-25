IFB Washing Machine Error Codes List: Know What They Indicate And Their Solutions

Quick links:
IFB Appliances is one of the most popular companies in line for washing machines. Their washing machines are best known for high speed and cradle wash technology. Today, washing machines have become an essential part of an Indian household. As improbable as it may seem, solutions pertaining to appliances are well within the reach of consumers and most often, don't require a technician's aid. The error code list that is typically handed in the manual booklet can be referred to for dealing with common problems. If the manual is not available to you, here is a complete list of the IFB Washing Machine Error Codes along with their appropriate solutions.
|Error Codes
|Message and Solution
|E 01
|
An indication to open and close the door properly
|E 02
|
An indication to turn the water tap ON
|E 03
|
The plug needs to be fit properly/the socket needs to be replaced
|E 04
|
The code indicates that the washer will restart after about 30 min
|E 05
|
A message that the programme time is extended due to low inlet water temperature / low input voltage
|E 06
|
An indication to clean coin trap
|
r Ä±n5 HOLd
|
An indication to press the start/pause button or select the drain program
|
dLEr
|Switch OFF the program selector
|
dLAY
|Meaning that the start mode will be delayed
|tAP
|
An indication to turn ON the tap
|
tACO / trC
|The code states that the program selector must be switched OFF with a 2-second waiting time
|
OFEr / Pr5
|
Switch OFF the program selector and wait for 2 seconds before restarting.
|
dPEr
|
An indication to press the Start/Pause button to restart the drain
|
HEAt
|
This indicates that the drain program should be started after the water cools down to approximately 60C.
|
ACHÄ±
|
Meaning that the machine will start automatically after the voltage DECREASES to sade operating level.
|
ACLo
|
Meaning that the machine will start automatically after the voltage INCREASES to sade operating level.
|
H260
|
The message indicates that the mains voltage is too high [over 260v]
Self-righting when voltage returns to normal.
|
UnbL
|
The code indicates that the laundry load is small, which can lead to an unbalanced condition.
|
L175
|
L means Low voltage. Once the power is back, the washing machine will resume.
|door
|The door should be opened or closed properly
If the IFB washing machine faces problems apart from the ones mentioned above, it is advised to get in touch with the IFB Customer Care for further guidance. The contact details of the IFB Customer Care will be available on the official website. Stay tuned for more helpful updates on tech.