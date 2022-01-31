iMac Pro 2022 may come with refreshed design, feature M1 chipsets: Report

Apple iMac Pro will most likely make a comeback this year. The last model in the series was launched back in 2019. This year, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch a new, rebranded iMac Pro that will be bigger than the 24-inch M1 iMac launched last year. This could also imply that the upcoming iMac Pro will not look like its predecessors as it would the design language of the newer 24-inch model.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that he expects Apple to launch a new iMac Pro with a bigger display, "branded as an iMac Pro." Adding to it, Gurman says that these models may have the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, which were released by Apple with the new MacBook Pro lineup. Further, the analyst also says that the new iMac Pro design will be similar to the design used currently in the M1 iMac.

Apple might include the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in the upcoming iMac Pro

Apple is also rumoured to showcase a new M2 chip later in 2022, which is believed to be more powerful than the current M1 chip but less powerful than the M1 Pro and M1 Max. Building upon that, including the M2 chip in iMac Pro models, would not make much sense as it is supposed to be the most powerful machine by the company. Hence, it is speculated that Apple will use the M1 Pro and M1 Max in the upcoming iMac Pro.

Apart from the current update, a DSCC report surfaced earlier this month, suggesting that Apple could launch a 27-inch iMac equipped with miniLED display, with Apple's ProMotion technology. It could be this computer that is being referred to by Gurman. Alongside, Apple is also expected to schedule its Spring event in March or April this year, where the company could reveal the iPhone SE 2022, and the iPad Air 5th Generation.

Including the M1 chip in the iMac series would be another step by Apple towards removing Intel's chips from its computers. In the past few years, after creating the M1 chipset, Apple included it in the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro models. Now, the iMac series is also expected to get the same processor, phasing out Intel's processor and hence completely ending both the company's relationship.